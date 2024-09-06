Cold front expected Saturday in San Antonio region, with more rain possible by middle of next week

Hill Country towns like Kerrville and Fredericksburg will see a cool-down with the arrival of a cold front in South Central Texas on Saturday, the National Weather Service reported on Friday.

Wake up temperatures on Sunday and Monday mornings across the Hill Country will be in the 50s. San Antonians should feel temperatures in the 60s at sunrise on both of those days.

it will also be mostly sunny across the region this weekend with wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour on Saturday and up to 20 miles per hour on Sunday.

Fall-like temperatures will stick around for a while too, with highs in the 80s for all of next week in San Antonio. Fall officially arrives in the region on Sept. 22.

The first strong cold fronts of fall for San Antonio usually arrive around Halloween and the first freezes around Thanksgiving.

Forecasters are also keeping their eye on tropical disturbances in the Gulf of Mexico. One could cross over a portion of Mexico and into the southwestern Gulf by early next week. The other is only expected to create rain for the Texas coast.

NOAA A tropical wave seen as number 3 in this NOAA satellite photo could move into the southwest Gulf of Mexico in the days ahead. A tropical low seen as number 1 is expected to only produce rain for the Texas coast.

There is a moderate chance of showers in San Antonio on Wednesday and Thursday of next week.

Beneficial rains added up this past week for South Central Texas and west to the border.

NWS-San Antonio Rainfall totals for the region for a five-day period ending at 7 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024

San Antonio International Airport has received around 21 inches of rain for the year, which is about average for any year, according to the weather service.