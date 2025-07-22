San Antonio's State Rep. Josey Garcia calls husband’s arrest on drug and weapon charges ‘wrongful’

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

State Rep. Josey Garcia, a Democrat representing San Antonio, said on Tuesday that a traffic stop that led to the arrest of her husband on drug and weapons charges was "unfortunate" and that he will be cleared of the charges.

“I am confident that when the facts of the case come out, my husband will be vindicated,” Garcia said in a statement to TPR.

Ramon Alberto Salcedo was pulled over on Friday, July 18, near the San Antonio International Airport.

Salcedo said he dropped off Garcia so she could pick up a rental car to help relief efforts in Kerrville. Garcia led a major grassroots recovery effort in Kerrville nicknamed "Team Josey” in the immediate aftermath of the July 4th flooding.

An incident report obtained by TPR noted that the vehicle Salcedo was driving had an expired registration sticker.

During the traffic stop, the officer smelled marijuana in the car and spotted a container of THC products on the console.

The officer handcuffed Salcedo and called for a search of the vehicle with two other officers.

They found 51 grams of THC products (two bags of THC gummies, and three THC vapes), three grams of marijuana cigarettes, a Black Ruger .380 firearm, and two pieces of drug paraphernalia (a marijuana ashtray and a marijuana grinder).

Salcedo was arrested and charged with possession of 4 to 400 grams of a group 2 controlled substance, possession of 0 to 2 ounces of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Courtesy photo / Bexar County Jail Ramon Alberto Salcedo was arrested on Friday, July 18, following a traffic stop.

Garcia said in an interview with the San Antonio Express-News that there were a number of factors that made the arrest and charges “wrongful.”

She explained that the car Salcedo drove belonged to his nephew, and he had an up to date registration, despite the registration sticker being expired.

Garcia also told the Express-News that the marijuana paraphernalia in the car belonged to Salcedo’s nephew, who, Garcia claimed, had obtained them legally.

Garcia added that the firearm found in the car is legally registered under her name, and the controlled substance (THC) was prescribed as medication for her PTSD. Garcia and her husband are veterans.

“My husband is a Purple Heart veteran who has never been in trouble in his life. He served his country honorably and we are putting our faith in the justice system,” Garcia said in a statement. “We are confident he will be vindicated, cleared.”

Possession of 4 to 400 grams of THC is a class 2 felony, and the rest of the charges are misdemeanors. If convicted, Salcedo could face more than 20 years in prison.

Salcedo posted $18,500 bail and was released on Saturday. His first arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 18.