San Antonio Philharmonic reaches collective bargaining agreement with musicians' union

The San Antonio Philharmonic has inked a two-year collective bargaining agreement with members of the American Federation of Musicians Local 23.

Roberto Treviño, the Philharmonic's executive director and CEO, praised the dedication of the 120 musicians they routinely employ, many of whom are former members of the defunct San Antonio Symphony.

"People think some musicians get paid like rock stars they see on TV, but these musicians get a modest income," he said. "Typically, it's about $184 per service. ... it just shows these people have a real passion for what they do."

Jeffrey Kahane, the music director of the Philharmonic, issued a statement on behalf of its members: “This union agreement marks the 80th anniversary of our esteemed orchestra and its remarkable legacy of serving our community. I extend my heartfelt congratulations as the music director, and I am excited to be a part of a vibrant and supportive environment for our musicians while empowering the orchestra with renewed confidence.”

Treviño said the agreement is a "great compromise" for better wages and includes paid sick leave.

The San Antonio Philharmonic in its 2024-2025 season scheduled 10 classic concerts, several recitals and special concerts. It has reached 47,000 ISD students through its Young People's Concerts.

Treviño said the Philharmonic's mission is to bring the music to where people are, but it is also eyeing the Scottish Rite Temple as its "forever" home. He said once the Philharmonic has a home, it can move from being a tenant to being an owner of a facility as it works toward long term success.

"Things are great, they're not easy," he said of the future. "We're going to be tenacious and persevere."

He said the Philharmonic has a good business plan, but it still needs the support of community partners, such as the City of San Antonio and Bexar County.

Cellist Yo-Yo Ma wrote a letter in support of the Philharmonic, which was read aloud by Winslow Swárt, a spokesman for the organization, during Thursday's city council meeting.

"I love San Antonio," the letter started. "The city with its rich cultural heritage, a romantic River Walk, deserves a great symphony orchestra to match. I am thrilled that Jeffrey Kahane, one of my favorite musicians in the world, is now its artistic director. I can't wait to hear and experience working with this inspired combination."

Treviño said the community can show its support by purchasing tickets to a performance. Fans can see the Philharmonic perform Sept. 27 and 28 at First Baptist Church San Antonio.