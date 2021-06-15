Kate McGee | The Texas Tribune
Kate McGee covers higher education for The Texas Tribune. She joins after nearly a decade as a reporter at public radio stations across the country. She most recently covered higher ed at WBEZ in Chicago, but started on the education beat in 2013 at KUT in Austin. She has also worked at NPR affiliates in Washington D.C., New York City and Reno, Nevada. Kate was born in New York City and primarily raised in New Jersey. She graduated from Fordham University. Her work has appeared on NPR’s Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Here and Now, and The Takeaway.
MacKenzie Scott Donates $40 Million To UT-San Antonio To Boost Enrollment, Retention And Graduation RatesIt’s the latest multimillion-dollar donation that Scott, who owns 4% of Amazon and used to be married to its founder, Jeff Bezos, has given to colleges and universities across the state and country.
Texas’ Divisive Bill Limiting How Students Learn About Current Events And Historic Racism Passed By SenateThe bill aims to ban critical race theory in public and open-enrollment charter schools. Supporters say it merely ensures students aren't taught that one race or gender is superior to another. Critics say it limits how race in America is taught.
Texas Universities Promised Action After Summer’s Racial Reckoning. But They’re Still Reluctant To Shed Confederate RelicsStudents of color said they feel most of their calls to eliminate racist symbols from campuses have been ignored or intentionally mired in lengthy, bureaucratic processes intended to delay answers to difficult questions.
The highway skirmish came as Democrats close ground in a state that is polling competitively in the race for president. Recent polls indicate the presidential race in Texas between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden is tight, with some national prognosticators calling it a “toss-up.”
After three days of destruction and violence, officials in Chicago have vowed to aggressively prosecute looters.
About 7.6 million adults 25 and over attended college in 2018. Among them are a mother of four, a Navy vet and a grandmother finishing what she started more than four decades ago.
Following the WAMU/NPR investigation into policy violations at Ballou High School, a new report shows that across the District, such violations were found in 937 of 2,758 graduating students' records.
An official investigation into Ballou High School and other high schools in the District of Columbia found that students received diplomas despite missing more than 30 days in at least one class.
We've heard from teachers nationwide about our investigation into Ballou High School. They say they see the same where they are: chronic absenteeism and pressure on teachers to pass students.
Last year, every graduating senior at Ballou High School got into college. A WAMU and NPR investigation shows that many of those students missed more than a month of school and struggled academically.