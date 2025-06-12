Protesters peacefully march in downtown SA; Abbott signs off on psychedelic research; Edwards Aquifer on the rise

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: Areas of heavy rain hit San Antonio overnight. A 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms will continue through mid morning, otherwise it will be cloudy with a high near 88.

Click here to view power outages reported by CPS. Click here to view a flood map of Bexar County.

435 AM: Numerous storms continue from San Antonio east into the Coastal Plains, with scattered activity into the Hill Country. Flash flooding is occurring across the San Antonio metro area, as well as Medina, Comal, Hays, and Guadalupe counties. Turn Around, Don’t Drown! pic.twitter.com/hsYA0aQKJM — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) June 12, 2025

400 protesters peacefully march in downtown SA

Protestors gathered in downtown San Antonio last night to condemn the Trump administration's immigration policies and the actions of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to execute them.

After being turned away from the Alamo by Texas State Troopers, the protesters assembled at San Antonio City Hall and then marched through the business district.

The chants and homemade signs defended immigrants and objected to the actions of ICE.

Texas National Guard troops made a brief appearance near the Alamo as they got off of buses and entered the Emily Morgan Hotel. The guardsmen did not interact with protesters.

MALDEF files motion in Texas Dream Act case

The Mexican American Legal Defense and Education Fund (MALDEF), which was founded in San Antonio, has filed a motion to intervene in a lawsuit that rescinded in-state tuition for public school students in Texas without legal status.

A judge last week struck down the long-standing 2001 Texas Dream Act.

MALDEF filed the request on behalf of an association of students who would be forced to pay higher tuition because of their immigration status.

The students argue that both the state and federal governments used a "contrived legal challenge" to circumvent the normal legal process in the case, which prevented sufficient notice or consideration.

Sen. Menedez pleased with mental health legislation

San Antonio State Sen. Jose Menendez says the legislature made gains in the area of mental health during its most recent 89th session.

This includes a bill that creates a funding source for the state’s 988 mental health crisis phone banks.

The Texas crisis hotline does not have the funding it needs to pay for this phone bank. The trust fund will be supported by a surcharge collected from cell phone bills.

Other strides include a bill that makes mental health care appointments excused absences in the same way other health care appointments are excused, and a bill that doubles the amount of money it’s making available to schools to improve their safety.

Council names lone finalist for D2 vacancy

San Antonio City Council has named a lone finalist to temporarily replace District 2 Councilmember Jalen Mckee Rodriguez during his parental leave.

Leo Castillo is a social media & marketing manager of the Thrive Youth Center. He will receive a final interview at a council meeting later today.

McKee Rodriguez announced last month that he will take a leave of absence following the birth of his child.

If approved, Castillo's appointment begins August 1st and continues through McKee Rodriguez's return or September 30th, whichever comes first.

Abbott signs bill on psychedelic research

Governor Greg Abbott signed a bill Wednesday that allocates $50 million toward funding clinical trials of a psychoactive compound for treating opioid use disorders and other mental health conditions

Ibogaine is a naturally occurring psychoactive drug that is illegal in the U.S., but it has been used for centuries for healing practices in other countries.

This spring, several U.S. veterans testified in support of the legislation, including Marcus Littrell — a Navy SEAL veteran who overcame an opioid addiction with ibogaine therapy.

According to advocates, this legislation is the largest state-funded psychedelic research initiative in history.

Edwards Aquifer levels on the rise

The Edwards Aquifer, a key source for water for the region, is on the rise after recent rains.

The authority that regulates the underground water reservoir has rolled back restrictions on permitted pumpers, including cities and farming interests across the region with 2.5 million residents.

Just two weeks ago pumpers were asked to cut back water usage for the first time to Stage 5 levels.

It was moved back to Stage 4 last week and then to Stage 3 on Tuesday amid recent rain.