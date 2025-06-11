Aquifer Authority returns San Antonio area to Stage 3 restrictions

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The Edwards Aquifer, a key source for water for the region, is on the rise after recent rains, and the authority that regulates the underground water reservoir has rolled back restrictions on permitted water pumpers.

Those water pumpers include cities, industries, and farming interests across the region with 2.5 million residents.

Just two weeks ago, the authority required pumpers to cut back water usage for the first time in history to Stage 5 levels.

Two weeks ago, the aquifer had dipped to only a dozen feet above the 1950s drought level, the worst on record.

Then the rains came. Restrictions were lifted back up to Stage 4 last week and then lifted up again on Tuesday to Stage 3.

Under Stage 3, pumpers must cut back water usage by 35%. Under Stage 4, they must reduce pumping by 40%. Under Stage 5, the required reduction is 44%.

The National Weather Service reported that during the last 10 days, two or three inches of rain fell on or near the aquifer recharge zone, where runoff enters the underground reservoir.