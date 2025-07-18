Bexar County reports rabies outbreak north of San Antonio and Comal County

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Bexar County public health officials on Friday stressed the need for animal owners to the north of San Antonio to make sure their pets' rabies vaccinations are up to date after a rabies outbreak.

Jennifer Luna of the county's public health department said there have been a dozen confirmed rabies cases in that area.

The fatal disease, spread mostly by animal bites, has been found among several animals, including a raccoon in Boerne, feral cats in Comal County, and a fox in Wimberley.

A Bexar County animal care team and the Bulverde Animal Humane Society are offering free rabies vaccines to household pets who need the annual shot to limit the spread of the disease.

They said 100 pets, with a limit of two per household, will be vaccinated.

The vaccination event will be held on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bexar-Bulverde Volunteer Fire Station Emergency Services District Number 3 on Bulverde Road.

Courtesy image / Bexar County Rabies vaccination flyer