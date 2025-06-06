Central Catholic family speaks about alleged sexual assault; San Antonio to vote on $30M housing plan; Bexar DA won't run again

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: The day will start off mostly cloudy, then gradually become sunny for a high near 96. It could feel hotter outside with head index values as high as 101.

Runoff election: Also, don't forget that the runoff election is tomorrow. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters will elect a new mayor and several new city councilmembers.

Central Catholic family speaks out about alleged sexual assault

The parents of a 15-year-old who was allegedly sexually assaulted at Central Catholic High School said the school’s response is “too little, too late.”

In late April, the Garcia family reported that their son was physically and sexually assaulted on multiple occasions by teammates on the soccer team.

In a statement on Wednesday, Central Catholic officials said they investigated and disciplined five students, including two students who were forced to withdraw from the school.

Christina Garcia and her attorney said the school’s response — along with the witnesses that have come forward with similar accounts since their story came out — are signs of a pervasive hazing culture.

Auto analyst weighs in on tariffs

Looming tariffs could impact San Antonio-made Toyota Tundra pickups and Sequoia SUVS.

Global vehicle manufacturers like Toyota are strategizing over how 25% tariffs on imported vehicles and imported vehicle parts into the U.S. will impact costs over the long term.

While U.S.-made and largely with U.S.-made parts, the Tundras and Sequoias still could be among the Toyota vehicles to see price adjustments as a result of the tariff hikes.

Brian Moody, an editor and analyst at Atlanta-based Cox Automotive, said Toyota will absorb the additional tariff costs initially, but the automaker's higher priced vehicles may see the highest sticker increases.

U.S. Supreme Court dismisses Mexico lawsuit over guns

The U.S. Supreme Court unanimously dismissed Mexico’s lawsuit against U.S. gun manufacturers on Thursday, ruling that federal law protects the industry from liability.

The Supreme Court ruled that Mexico failed to show manufacturers directly aided illegal gun sales or cartel violence. Justice Elena Kagan wrote the lawsuit lacked evidence of criminal transactions or intentional wrongdoing by the companies.

Mexico argued that companies like Smith & Wesson knowingly enabled trafficking that fuels its gun violence crisis. Mexico cited weapons like the Colt “El Jefe” and Emiliano Zapata pistol as examples that target a specific Mexican market. More than 70% of firearms in Mexico come from the U.S.

The ruling overturned an appeals court decision allowing the case under an exception to the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act. Mexican officials vowed to keep pursuing legal action.

Bexar County DA will not seek reelection

Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales announced on Thursday that he will not run for a third term as the county's top lawyer next year.

Gonzales said in a statement that he will focus on his family.

Gonzales, a Democrat, was elected to the position in 2018

He supported progressive policies like the county and city’s cite-and-release program. His two terms in office also included tension with the San Antonio Police Department and high levels of staff turnover.

City council to vote on $30 million in affordable housing

The money is expected to be used for rental housing rehabilitation, production, preservation, and acquisition, as well as for homeownership production.

The city’s Neighborhood and Housing Services Department (NHSD) recommended that the council approve projects that would result in 737 new or preserved affordable housing units.

NSD officials said the projects would add to what the city has already accomplished in the last several years.

San Antonio city council will vote on the projects in two batches starting next week.

New book recounts the 1884 Wild West shootout in San Antonio

When many talk about the bloodiest shootouts of the Wild West, they frequently mention Dodge City or Tombstone.

But San Antonio had its own OK Corral style cinematic shootout. Author Bryan Burrough's new book, The Gunfighters: How Texas Made the West Wild, explains how one of the most dramatic gun fights of the era happened at the Vaudeville Theater in downtown San Antonio in 1884.

When the gun smoke cleared, two of the West’s most notorious gunfighters were dead: former Texas lawmen Ben Thompson and King Fisher.

The book also explores why the Texas frontier was so lawless and ruled by extreme violence.

