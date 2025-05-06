Pop thanks Duncan, Manu for their support during his therapy; CDC watches for dengue; Property tax bill heads to Texas House

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: There's a chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day, otherwise the day will gradually clear for a high near 89.

CDC recommends doctors watch for dengue

Mosquito season has started in South Texas, and that means there is an increased risk for mosquito-borne illnesses, like dengue.

Doctors are concerned Texans could get infected with the dengue virus while traveling in Mexico.

"We're seeing such an incredibly high level of exposure to just anybody who's in these areas. We really want doctors to think, 'This might be dengue,' if they're even a little suspicious," said Kelly Broussard, an epidemiologist with the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Dengue should not be treated with a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAIDs), like ibuprofen, because it may cause liver damage.

Texas criminal cases under review due to faulty DNA tests

More than 700 cases are being reviewed by the Texas Department of Public Safety, and hundreds more by the Houston Forensic Science Center.

The German-based company, Qiagen, reported complaints about its investigator kits last October and notified clients last month that intermittent issues were noted on a 2024 batch.

Tests at times incorrectly reported there was too little genetic material to test or said only one person's DNA was present when trace amounts of other people's DNA were also found.

Property tax bill heads to Texas House

Senate Bill 4 will increase Texas’s mandatory ISD homestead exemption from $100,000 to $140,000 for more than 5.7 million homeowners across the state.

The bill would apply beginning this tax year, 2025, and it would ensure the school districts are held harmless.

This bill passed the Senate unanimously. It now goes to the full House for a vote.

Additional property tax relief is one of Gov. Greg Abbott’s seven emergency items for the session.

Nirenberg to join Trinity University as communications professor

Trinity University announced on Monday that Mayor Ron Nirenberg will return to campus as a professor after he leaves office in June.

Nirenberg will be a professor in the department of communications starting in August.

He graduated from Trinity with a degree in communications in 1999.

Nirenberg said in a statement that he was honored to return to his alma mater ... and share his real-world experiences with his students.

Gregg Popovich goes from head coach to 'El Jefe'

Gregg Popovich, the winningest coach in NBA history, has officially passed his legendary torch to new head coach Mitch Johnson.

Popovich made his first public comments Monday since his stroke in November.

Popovich — who led the team to five NBA Championships over three decades — thanked former players Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili, who he says were there in-person at all his rehab workouts.

Popovich also thanked all Spurs fans for their support as he coached.

VIA Paratransit wants voices from disability community for committee

VIA Paratransit seeks disability community and advocates to serve on its Accessible Transit Advisory Committee.

The committee needs 10 community liaisons to serve with five VIA trustees and several VIA staff members.

Each position will represent groups such as individuals who are blind or have low vision, who use a mobility device, and who have an intellectual disability.

Deadline for applications is May 15. Download, complete and submit the online application at viainfo.net.

Houston Public Media's Andrew Schneider contributed to this report.