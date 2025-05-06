© 2025 Texas Public Radio
TPR News Now

Pop thanks Duncan, Manu for their support during his therapy; CDC watches for dengue; Property tax bill heads to Texas House

By Marian Navarro
Published May 6, 2025 at 5:56 AM CDT
Kristin Quintanilla
/
TPR

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: There's a chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day, otherwise the day will gradually clear for a high near 89.

CDC recommends doctors watch for dengue

Mosquito season has started in South Texas, and that means there is an increased risk for mosquito-borne illnesses, like dengue.

Doctors are concerned Texans could get infected with the dengue virus while traveling in Mexico.

"We're seeing such an incredibly high level of exposure to just anybody who's in these areas. We really want doctors to think, 'This might be dengue,' if they're even a little suspicious," said Kelly Broussard, an epidemiologist with the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Dengue should not be treated with a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAIDs), like ibuprofen, because it may cause liver damage.

Texas criminal cases under review due to faulty DNA tests

More than 700 cases are being reviewed by the Texas Department of Public Safety, and hundreds more by the Houston Forensic Science Center.

The German-based company, Qiagen, reported complaints about its investigator kits last October and notified clients last month that intermittent issues were noted on a 2024 batch.

Tests at times incorrectly reported there was too little genetic material to test or said only one person's DNA was present when trace amounts of other people's DNA were also found.

Stock photo of DNA analysis
Criminal Justice
Faulty tests spur questions about DNA findings in criminal cases in Texas and nationally
Paul Flahive
Property tax bill heads to Texas House

Senate Bill 4 will increase Texas’s mandatory ISD homestead exemption from $100,000 to $140,000 for more than 5.7 million homeowners across the state.

The bill would apply beginning this tax year, 2025, and it would ensure the school districts are held harmless.

This bill passed the Senate unanimously. It now goes to the full House for a vote.

Additional property tax relief is one of Gov. Greg Abbott’s seven emergency items for the session.

Nirenberg to join Trinity University as communications professor

Trinity University announced on Monday that Mayor Ron Nirenberg will return to campus as a professor after he leaves office in June.

Nirenberg will be a professor in the department of communications starting in August.

He graduated from Trinity with a degree in communications in 1999.

Nirenberg said in a statement that he was honored to return to his alma mater ... and share his real-world experiences with his students.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg
Education
San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg joins Trinity University in August as communications professor
Jack Morgan
Gregg Popovich goes from head coach to 'El Jefe'

Gregg Popovich, the winningest coach in NBA history, has officially passed his legendary torch to new head coach Mitch Johnson.

Popovich made his first public comments Monday since his stroke in November.

Popovich — who led the team to five NBA Championships over three decades — thanked former players Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili, who he says were there in-person at all his rehab workouts.

Popovich also thanked all Spurs fans for their support as he coached.

Gregg Popovich flanked by Manu Ginobili, left, and Tim Duncan, right, during news conference at May 5, 2025
Sports
Gregg Popovich, who stepped down as head coach of San Antonio Spurs, embraces new title: 'El Jefe'
Brian Kirkpatrick
Coach Pop acknowledged the support of Manu Ginobili and Tim Duncan in his stroke recovery. He will lead the organization's basketball operations as his former deputy, Mitch Johnson, officially takes over as head coach.

VIA Paratransit wants voices from disability community for committee

VIA Paratransit seeks disability community and advocates to serve on its Accessible Transit Advisory Committee.

The committee needs 10 community liaisons to serve with five VIA trustees and several VIA staff members.

Each position will represent groups such as individuals who are blind or have low vision, who use a mobility device, and who have an intellectual disability.

Deadline for applications is May 15. Download, complete and submit the online application at viainfo.net.

Houston Public Media's Andrew Schneider contributed to this report.

