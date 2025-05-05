San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg joins Trinity University in August as communications professor

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg worked at Trinity University before becoming mayor, and after leaving office in June, he will return to the campus.

The university announced on Monday that Nirenberg will be a professor in the department of communications starting in August.

He graduated from Trinity with a degree in communications in 1999. Nirenberg eventually became general manager at KRTU, the university’s jazz-oriented music station. He became mayor in 2017.

He managed multiple crises during his four terms at city hall, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the statement from Trinity, Nirenberg said that he was honored to return to his alma mater as the Calgaard Distinguished Professor of Practice in the Department of Communication and share his real-world experiences with his students.

“I’m honored to return to Trinity this coming year,” Nirenberg said. “My time as a student here shaped who I am as a leader, and I’m eager to give back to the institution that helped launch my career. I look forward to engaging with students and faculty as we explore the ways communication, public policy, and leadership intersect to shape our communities.”

“Ron Nirenberg’s appointment is a powerful reflection of Trinity’s commitment to integrating theory with real-world practice,” said Megan Mustain, provost and vice president for academic affairs, as quoted in the statement. “Our students will benefit tremendously from his lived experience in public service and his insight into the complex communication challenges facing today’s leaders.”

Trinity added that Nirenberg will also serve as an ambassador for the university.

The university explained that the "Calgaard Distinguished Professor of Practice is an endowed faculty position named in honor of former Trinity University President Ronald K. Calgaard, whose legacy of visionary leadership continues to inspire Trinity’s mission of academic excellence and civic responsibility."