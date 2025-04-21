SA marchers protest Trump policies; Research examines bras and bulletproof vests; Tips for Fiesta kickoff this week

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: It's going to be sunny today with a high near 88.

A stormy Sunday was the precursor for more unstable weather conditions across South Central Texas this week.

Chances for rain will come back by tomorrow.

Researcher examines bras and bulletproof vests

New research out of Texas A&M University is looking into how body armor fits — or doesn’t fit — women.

Researcher Andrea Porter, a Ph.D. candidate at Texas A&M, said many women in the military or law enforcement have complained of poorly fitting body armor.

"The military armor is especially wide in the shoulders for women, and so they can't see their weapons and their armpits, and they're having to do it against their biceps," Porter said. "It just bruises really badly."

Porter's research examines how bras can affect body armor fit, and how air gaps between the armor and the body affect protection.

Over 1,000 San Antonians protest Trump administration

The march and rally in downtown San Antonio Saturday was sponsored by the 50501 Movement, which is pushing back against what it calls executive overreach from the Trump administration and Elon Musk.

A crowd of more than a thousand people marched through downtown and gathered afterward to hear speeches.

"This current administration is running roughshod over our Constitution, and I think that we the people need to stand up and make sure that everybody abides by the law as it's written," said attendee Erin Mercanti.

Similar demonstrations were held across the country.

Coach Pop recovering after medical emergency

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich is doing well at home after needing medical attention last week following an incident at a restaurant.

Popovich was at a restaurant in San Antonio when he began not feeling well and was taken away in an ambulance, according to the Associated Press.

Pop, who is 76, suffered a stroke last November and was out the rest of the season.

What you need to know about the upcoming sales tax holiday

Texans can purchase emergency preparation supplies tax free from April 26- 28.

Items you can purchase include household batteries, fuel containers, and flashlights priced less than $75; emergency ladders priced less than $300; and portable generators priced less than $3,000.

The Texas Comptroller's office estimates shoppers will save about $2.3 million in state and local sales taxes during the tax holiday.

Consider these tips to navigate Fiesta

San Antonio's "party with a purpose" officially begins on Thursday.

There are dozens of events to choose from, and Fiesta-goers will likely face crowds and traffic from one event to the other.

Here are some things to keep in mind:



Check the weather and prepare accordingly

Don't forget sunscreen, rain gear, a reusable water bottle, your ID and plenty of cash.

Keep belongings in a small, clear bag to make it past security. Ensure it measures under 12 x 6 x 12 inches

Don't try to bring outside food, ice chests or coolers into secured areas, like Market Square.