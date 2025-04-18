© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich doing well at home after medical incident at restaurant

Texas Public Radio | By Steve Short
Published April 18, 2025 at 4:50 PM CDT
Gregg Popovich speaks with forward Keldon Johnson in 2024.
Rob Gray
/
Reuters
Gregg Popovich speaks with forward Keldon Johnson in 2024.

Sign up for TPR Today, Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich is doing well at home after needing medical attention earlier this week following an incident at a restaurant.

Coach Popovich was at a restaurant in San Antonio on Tuesday night when he began not feeling well, according to the Associated Press.

TMZ Sports, which first reported the story, obtained video footage of what it said was Pop being wheeled away from the restaurant on a stretcher and loaded into the back of an ambulance. TMZ said rescue officials were called by someone reporting that a person fainted in the restaurant.

Pop, who's 76, suffered a stroke last November and was out the rest of the season.

Assistant coach Mitch Johnson took over as acting head coach.

The Spurs have not given any indication if Popovich plans to be back in time for the start of next season. He's under contract with the team through the 2027-28 season.

Mar 11, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich is surrounded by players after becoming the winningest coach in NBA history after the game against the Utah Jazz at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
News
San Antonio rejoices as Gregg Popovich becomes winningest coach in NBA history
Dan Katz
'All of us share in this record,' Popovich said after the game. 'It's not mine. It's ours, here in the city.'
TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
Sports San Antonio SpursTop StoriesTPRGregg Popovich
Steve Short
steve@tpr.org
See stories by Steve Short