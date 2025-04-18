San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich doing well at home after medical incident at restaurant

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich is doing well at home after needing medical attention earlier this week following an incident at a restaurant.

Coach Popovich was at a restaurant in San Antonio on Tuesday night when he began not feeling well, according to the Associated Press.

TMZ Sports, which first reported the story, obtained video footage of what it said was Pop being wheeled away from the restaurant on a stretcher and loaded into the back of an ambulance. TMZ said rescue officials were called by someone reporting that a person fainted in the restaurant.

Pop, who's 76, suffered a stroke last November and was out the rest of the season.

Assistant coach Mitch Johnson took over as acting head coach.

The Spurs have not given any indication if Popovich plans to be back in time for the start of next season. He's under contract with the team through the 2027-28 season.