San Antonio Spurs: Gregg Popovich recovering from a mild stroke

Texas Public Radio | By Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio
Published November 13, 2024 at 12:26 PM CST
Jan 11, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich (middle) huddles center Jakob Poeltl (25), guard Tre Jones (33) and forward Jeremy Sochan (10) during a timeout during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Petre Thomas
/
Reuters
San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich

The San Antonio Spurs took to social media to inform the public that Coach Gregg Popovich suffered a mild stroke on Nov. 2 at the Frost Bank Center.

They added that they weren't sure when he will return to the sidelines.

He has already started rehabilitation, according to the statement, and is expected to make a full recovery.

Popovich is the winningest head coach in NBA history — an achievement earned in 2022 — and the longest tenured head coach in any of the major U.S. sports. He has led the Spurs for more than 25 years.

He was enshrined into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2023. Coach Pop, who has won five championships with the Spurs, had in the past declined the offer until more of his players who helped him win those titles were also enshrined.

“Basketball's a team sport," he said in 2022 after a victory over the Utah Jazz. "You preach to your players that they have to do it together, and that's certainly been the case in my life with all the wonderful players and coaches, the staff that I've been blessed with, the support of this wonderful city. The fans support us no matter what.”

Popovich has also been celebrated off the court for using his platform to speak out against racism. After the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police, he released this emotional message on twitter.

"I think I'm just embarrassed as a white person to know that can happen. To actually watch a lynching." he said. "We've all seen books and you see Black people hanging on trees. You are amazed that we just saw it again. I'd never thought I'd see that with my own eyes in real time."

Popovich has also spoken out about police accountability and the treatment of migrants at the border.

He's taken on some of the most politically charged topics without losing much fanbase, something not easy to do in such a divisive time.

Dan Katz contributed to this report.

Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio
Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio is a reporter for Texas Public Radio. She recently graduated from Texas State University with a major in journalism, minoring in women’s studies. She has previously worked as a photojournalist with The Ranger and has reported on Alzheimer’s and dementia in South Texas using public health data. Her main focuses include reporting on health as well as military and veterans issues. Alcorta-Solorio is a U.S. Army veteran.
See stories by Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio