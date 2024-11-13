San Antonio Spurs: Gregg Popovich recovering from a mild stroke

The San Antonio Spurs took to social media to inform the public that Coach Gregg Popovich suffered a mild stroke on Nov. 2 at the Frost Bank Center.

They added that they weren't sure when he will return to the sidelines.

He has already started rehabilitation, according to the statement, and is expected to make a full recovery.

Popovich is the winningest head coach in NBA history — an achievement earned in 2022 — and the longest tenured head coach in any of the major U.S. sports. He has led the Spurs for more than 25 years.

He was enshrined into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2023. Coach Pop, who has won five championships with the Spurs, had in the past declined the offer until more of his players who helped him win those titles were also enshrined.

“Basketball's a team sport," he said in 2022 after a victory over the Utah Jazz. "You preach to your players that they have to do it together, and that's certainly been the case in my life with all the wonderful players and coaches, the staff that I've been blessed with, the support of this wonderful city. The fans support us no matter what.”

Popovich has also been celebrated off the court for using his platform to speak out against racism. After the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police, he released this emotional message on twitter.

“It’s got to be us that speak truth to power, that call it out no matter the consequences. We have to not let anything go. Our country is in trouble and the basic reason is race.”#SpursVoices pic.twitter.com/uTyOIzGnTg — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) June 6, 2020

"I think I'm just embarrassed as a white person to know that can happen. To actually watch a lynching." he said. "We've all seen books and you see Black people hanging on trees. You are amazed that we just saw it again. I'd never thought I'd see that with my own eyes in real time."

Popovich has also spoken out about police accountability and the treatment of migrants at the border.

He's taken on some of the most politically charged topics without losing much fanbase, something not easy to do in such a divisive time.

Dan Katz contributed to this report.