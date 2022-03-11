San Antonio rejoices as Gregg Popovich becomes winningest coach in NBA history

Gregg Popovich now owns the record for the most regular season wins by a head coach in NBA history: 1,336.

And he’s done it all with one team – the San Antonio Spurs – over the last 26 years.

In his post-game press conference, Popovich said Friday’s dramatic 104 -102 win over the Utah Jazz was more important than the record itself. He downplayed his own success and instead credited the people around him over the years.

The moment history was made.



“Basketball's a team sport. You preach to your players that they have to do it together, and that's certainly been the case in my life with all the wonderful players and coaches, the staff that I've been blessed with, the support of this wonderful city. The fans support us no matter what,” Popovich said in a post-game press conference. "All of us share in this record. It's not mine. It's ours, here in the city."

Popovich passed his friend and mentor Don Nelson to break the record.

“I couldn’t wait for this day to happen,” Nelson said in a tweet after the game. “I just want to tell you how proud I am of you for all your accomplishments and all you’ve done for basketball worldwide.”

Congratulations have poured in on social media from San Antonio and around the world as residents, politicians, and business leaders all united around their appreciation of Coach Pop.

The 73-year-old Popovich is the longest tenured head coach of any of the four major U.S. sports. He has won five NBA championships with the Spurs.

As he closed in on the record, reporters asked him what his key to success was. "Keys to success?" Popovich responded. "Draft Tim Duncan. After that, stay alive."

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Popovich's success with the Spurs has been unprecedented.

"So it's only fitting that he now holds the record for most career wins," Silver said. "His leadership and unwavering commitment to the game are widely admired by generations of players and coaches alike. Congratulations to Coach Pop on this latest achievement in his legendary career."