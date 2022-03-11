© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

San Antonio rejoices as Gregg Popovich becomes winningest coach in NBA history

Texas Public Radio | By TPR News Staff
Published March 11, 2022 at 11:29 PM CST
NBA: Utah Jazz at San Antonio Spurs
Scott Wachter/USA TODAY Sports
/
X02835
Mar 11, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich is surrounded by players after becoming the winningest coach in NBA history after the game against the Utah Jazz at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Gregg Popovich now owns the record for the most regular season wins by a head coach in NBA history: 1,336.

And he’s done it all with one team – the San Antonio Spurs – over the last 26 years.

In his post-game press conference, Popovich said Friday’s dramatic 104 -102 win over the Utah Jazz was more important than the record itself. He downplayed his own success and instead credited the people around him over the years.

“Basketball's a team sport. You preach to your players that they have to do it together, and that's certainly been the case in my life with all the wonderful players and coaches, the staff that I've been blessed with, the support of this wonderful city. The fans support us no matter what,” Popovich said in a post-game press conference. "All of us share in this record. It's not mine. It's ours, here in the city."

Popovich passed his friend and mentor Don Nelson to break the record.

“I couldn’t wait for this day to happen,” Nelson said in a tweet after the game. “I just want to tell you how proud I am of you for all your accomplishments and all you’ve done for basketball worldwide.”

Congratulations have poured in on social media from San Antonio and around the world as residents, politicians, and business leaders all united around their appreciation of Coach Pop.

The 73-year-old Popovich is the longest tenured head coach of any of the four major U.S. sports. He has won five NBA championships with the Spurs.

As he closed in on the record, reporters asked him what his key to success was. "Keys to success?" Popovich responded. "Draft Tim Duncan. After that, stay alive."

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Popovich's success with the Spurs has been unprecedented.

"So it's only fitting that he now holds the record for most career wins," Silver said. "His leadership and unwavering commitment to the game are widely admired by generations of players and coaches alike. Congratulations to Coach Pop on this latest achievement in his legendary career."

tpr newsletter_real reliable.png
TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

Tags

News Top StoriesTPRGregg Popovich
TPR News Staff
See stories by TPR News Staff