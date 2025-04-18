© 2025 Texas Public Radio
San Antonio marchers will protest Trump administration policies at Main Plaza on Saturday

Texas Public Radio | By Jerry Clayton
Published April 18, 2025 at 12:00 PM CDT
Participants at the Hands Off March and Rally on April 5.
Jerry Clayton
/
TPR
San Antonio demonstrators will condemn Trump administration policies on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Main Plaza.

The 50501 Movement will sponsor the march and rally. The group is pushing back against what it calls executive overreach from the Trump administration and Elon Musk.

Alex Svehla is 50501's lead organizer in San Antonio. He said that his group plans more marches and rallies.

“We’re going to keep protesting until we have some kind of positive action in the direction of the end of the executive abuse we see in the federal government right now,” he added.

The march begins at 11 a.m. next to San Fernando Cathedral. Marchers will complete a route of about a mile and a half and returning to Main Plaza around noon, where there will be several speakers addressing the crowd.

About 2,000 people participated in a similar march and rally on April 5 in San Antonio, in concert with other large cities across the United States. An estimated 3 million people participated nationwide.

