Hands Off March in San Antonio joins similar demonstrations across the country
Hundreds of protestors held a Hands Off March in downtown San Antonio on Saturday, joining similar demonstrations across the nation.
They protested the Trump administration and its policies, which the participants say are destroying the government and the economy.
Louise Viens joined the protest. She was concerned about the administration’s immigration policies:
“It’s appalling. I have friends that are Latino and are terrified to go to airports because they're afraid they’re going to get stopped, questioned, detained and deported, even though they are third-generation Americans,” she explained.
Joe Guerra said he’s just not happy with direction of the country: “This is the first time that I’ve actually [protested] because I’ve never had to before. I mean, everything was very cohesive. I’m a former Republican, and I just don’t like what’s happening with our country.”
Marcher Nancy Cook-Monroe was encouraged by the large turnout: “People aren’t doing anything, and I’m so happy that the number are growing. ... the resistance. All around the country this happening today.”
Similar mass protests were held across the nation on Saturday, where they also expressed concerns about Elon Musk, foreign policy, and economic decisions, including tariffs.