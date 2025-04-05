© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Hands Off March in San Antonio joins similar demonstrations across the country

Texas Public Radio | By Jerry Clayton
Published April 5, 2025 at 2:38 PM CDT
Hundreds attended the Hands Off March in downtown San Antonio on April 5th, 2025
Jerry Clayton
/
TPR
Hundreds attended the Hands Off March in downtown San Antonio on April 5th, 2025

Hundreds of protestors held a Hands Off March in downtown San Antonio on Saturday, joining similar demonstrations across the nation.

They protested the Trump administration and its policies, which the participants say are destroying the government and the economy.

Hands Off March-Downtown San Antonio

[image or embed]

— Jerry Clayton-Texas Public Radio (@jerryclayton.bsky.social) April 5, 2025 at 11:18 AM

Louise Viens joined the protest. She was concerned about the administration’s immigration policies:

“It’s appalling. I have friends that are Latino and are terrified to go to airports because they're afraid they’re going to get stopped, questioned, detained and deported, even though they are third-generation Americans,” she explained.

Participants hold signs at the Hands Off March in San Antonio April 5th. 2025
Jerry Clayton
/
TPR
Participants hold signs at the Hands Off March in San Antonio on April 5, 2025.

Joe Guerra said he’s just not happy with direction of the country: “This is the first time that I’ve actually [protested] because I’ve never had to before. I mean, everything was very cohesive. I’m a former Republican, and I just don’t like what’s happening with our country.”

A family attending the Hands Off March in downtown San Antonio on April 5th, 2025
Jerry Clayton
/
TPR
A family attending the Hands Off March in downtown San Antonio on April 5, 2025.

Marcher Nancy Cook-Monroe was encouraged by the large turnout: “People aren’t doing anything, and I’m so happy that the number are growing. ... the resistance. All around the country this happening today.”

Similar mass protests were held across the nation on Saturday, where they also expressed concerns about Elon Musk, foreign policy, and economic decisions, including tariffs.

