Gina Ortiz Jones holds lead in SA mayoral race; Local violent and property crimes down; Passion Play set for Good Friday

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: The day will start cloudy then gradually become mostly sunny with a high near 85. Clouds tonight, with a low around 64.

Gina Ortiz Jones adds to lead in SA mayoral race

Former Air Force Under Secretary Gina Ortiz Jones continues to lead voters in a poll of San Antonio's mayoral candidates.

Jones saw her lead in the poll by UTSA's Center for Public Opinion Research rise from 10% to 13.5%, just ahead of District 9 Councilman John Courage.

Tech entrepreneur Beto Altamirano and former Texas Republican Secretary of State Rolando Pablos were the two candidates who saw the biggest jumps in the poll.

A third of likely voters are still undecided on their pick for San Antonio's next mayor.

Opposition to Project Marvel rises

The same UTSA poll also found a rise in public opposition to Project Marvel, the city’s plan to redevelop a portion of downtown into a sports and entertainment district and bring a new San Antonio Spurs arena near Hemisfair.

Forty-four percent of those polled said they were against the plan.

The poll also found a slight rise in residents who are against using the Bexar County venue tax to partially pay for the new Spurs arena.

SAPD reports drop in violent and property crimes

Violent crime and property crime were both down in every category in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same three-month period last year.

Property crimes fell by nearly 25% and violent crimes fell by nearly 13%.

"If we break down that violent crime, we look at each category, we have double-digit reductions across the board, except for non-forcible sex offenses, which just remain flat for the quarter," said San Antonio Police Chief William McManus.

Motor vehicle thefts and stolen property crimes both dropped by nearly half.

TX Senate passes bill to ban abortion travel funds

Senate Bill 33 would prevent taxpayer dollars from being used by a governmental entity to assist a woman seeking an abortion out of state.

If passed by the legislature, the bill would also allow the Texas attorney general and Texas residents to take legal action against any entity who violates the rule.

San Antonio City Council recently approved the first steps in allocating $100,000 to provide reproductive health services, including an out-of-state abortion fund.

New local partnership targets medical debt

The City of San Antonio will enter into a partnership with the nonprofit Undue Medical Debt that aims to eliminate medical debt.

The nonprofit purchases medical debt en masse for pennies on the dollar to help release people from those debts.

The partnership is expected to relieve debt for up to 45,000 local residents.

A U.S. Census analysis found that people in the U.S. collectively owe more than $200 billion in medical debt.

Annual Passion Play set for downtown SA

Up to 15,000 people are expected to attend the San Antonio Archdiocese's staging of the Passion of Christ on Good Friday.

Parishioners from San Fernando Cathedral have re-enacted the crucifixion of Christ during a procession through downtown San Antonio for four decades now.

The procession begins at 10 a.m. at Travis Park and ends at San Fernando Cathedral.

The Texas Newsroom's Blaise Gainey contributed to this report.