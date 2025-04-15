Good Friday's Passion of the Christ re-enactment set for San Antonio

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

San Antonio Archbishop Gustavo Garcia Siller said Good Friday's Passion of the Christ in downtown should convey something to believers and non-believers alike.

Parishioners from San Fernando Cathedral have re-enacted the crucifixion of Christ during a procession through downtown San Antonio for four decades now.

The archbishop said the Passion of the Christ conveys the universal messages of love, hope, renewal, sacrifice, and forgiveness.

"Jesus gave his life for you, for me, and for all together," he said during a news conference on Tuesday at San Fernando Cathedral.

Parishioner Edgar Holguin directs and acts in the event as a Roman soldier. He said there's a lot of work to cast the re-enactors and gather and distribute all the props and costumes. Rehearsals began fourth months ago and all is ready.

"It will be this Friday at 10 a.m. We'll start at Travis Park, and then we will finish here at San Fernando."

Jesus this year is portrayed by parishioner Joshua Navaira. He said he hopes those who watch the procession will come away with a better understanding of how much Jesus loves us and death is not the end.

"We know that it's just the beginning as he opened a gateway for eternal life," he said. "That was his gift to all of us. All we have to do is accept him into our hearts and that God raised him from the dead."

Parishioner Lisa Rosas portrays Mary, and said she hopes spectators will leave with a better understanding of God's love and of the crucifixion and resurrection of Christ.

"Definitely the love God has for us," she said. That to me is the biggest thing, the understanding why it happened, how it happened.

Up to 15,000 people are expected to line the streets and even join the procession. Some even camp out at the Cathedral to secure a spot to see the crucifixion re-enactment itself on the front steps. The event can be seen locally and nationally on Catholic Television.

The archdiocese released this full schedule of events planned this weekend by San Fernando Cathedral:

April 17: Holy Thursday



7 p.m.: Mass of the Last Supper and Washing of the Feet (Bilingual). After Mass, Adoration until midnight of the Blessed Sacrament at the Altar of Repose in the Plaza de la Cruz.

April 18: Good Friday



9:30 a.m.: Ecumenical Prayer Service at Travis Park (bilingual)

Ecumenical Prayer Service at Travis Park (bilingual) 10 a.m.: Re-enactment of the Passion of Christ; from Travis Park to Main Plaza (In Spanish)

Re-enactment of the Passion of Christ; from Travis Park to Main Plaza (In Spanish) Noon : Crucifixion in front of Cathedral (In Spanish)

: Crucifixion in front of Cathedral (In Spanish) 1 p.m.: Las Siete Palabras – The Seven Last Words of Christ. The traditional Hispanic Good Friday Service follows at 1 p.m. inside San Fernando Cathedral with Archbishop Gustavo.

Las Siete Palabras – The Seven Last Words of Christ. The traditional Hispanic Good Friday Service follows at 1 p.m. inside San Fernando Cathedral with Archbishop Gustavo. 3 p.m.: Celebration of the Lord’s Passion. A service of prayer, Holy Communion and Veneration of the Cross inside San Fernando Cathedral.

Celebration of the Lord’s Passion. A service of prayer, Holy Communion and Veneration of the Cross inside San Fernando Cathedral. 4 p.m.: Reconciliation (confessions) in Main Plaza

Reconciliation (confessions) in Main Plaza 7 p.m.: El Pésame a la Virgen María – The Vigil of the Sorrowful Mother. The service symbolizes a funeral vigil, beginning with an outdoor procession around Main Plaza followed by the extending of condolences to the Virgin Mary. The tradition is one of sharing in grief of Sorrowful Mother of Jesus.

April 19: Holy Saturday



5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Reconciliation (confessions) in Main Plaza

Reconciliation (confessions) in Main Plaza 8:30 p.m.: Easter Vigil (Bilingual)

April 20: Easter Sunday Masses



8 a.m.: Mass (Spanish, televised)

Mass (Spanish, televised) 10 a.m.: Mass (English)

Mass (English) Noon: Mass (Spanish)

Mass (Spanish) 2 p.m.: Mass (English)

Mass (English) 5 p.m.: Mass (Bilingual)