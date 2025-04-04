NCAA Final Four begins this weekend; East Side ISD voters face $309M decision; Trump tariffs may sour those cocktails

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: Today may see some rain and a high of 90. Overnight low of 64. Saturday will be cooler with a high of 75. Sunday will be sunny and see a high of 65. Highs for Monday and Tuesday will be in the 70s, with clear skies.

Hurricane season: It's also time to start thinking about the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season. A forecast model by Colorado State University predicts an above-average season. Researchers predict warm oceans and up to four major hurricanes.

Traffic: Far West Side commuters may be pleased to know that the Texas Department of Transportation will open a new ramp that connects Highway 151 west to Loop 1604 North this weekend.

City council OKs plan that may support reproductive health care services

The San Antonio City Council narrowly approved a plan that could allocate $100,000 to support reproductive health care services, including out-of-state abortion travel.

Councilmember and mayoral candidate Manny Pelaez said he’s pro-choice but doesn’t believe the funds would do any good: “What we’re doing today, for $100,000, we’re buying a lawsuit and injunction that will be granted by some judge out there. And the cost of that lawsuit will eclipse the $100,000 by many orders of magnitude.”

City Attorney Andy Segovia said the city was not considering anything that violated local, state, or federal law.

Thursday’s vote does not allocate the $100,000. It directs the Metropolitan Health District to review applications from organizations that will propose how they'd use the funding.

The NCAA Final Four begins this weekend

The locker rooms are abuzz, and the court inside the 65,000 seat Alamodome is ready. Saturday’s first game will see the Florida Gators vs. the Auburn Tigers. Florida head coach Todd Golden will face his mentor Bruce Pearl of Auburn.

Golden said it's surreal: “I know he’s incredibly proud of me. I'm incredibly grateful for him, and his family and the opportunities that they provided for me. I would not be here if I didn’t have my relationship and experience working with and being around Bruce and his son Steven.”

The last time they met on the court was February when Florida won.

Saturday’s second game is Houston vs Duke. The finals are on Monday.

And while the teams prepare, fans in San Antonio made some predictions.

Vegas has picked Duke to win it all in Monday's championship game. Tiffany Fleming of San Antonio likes the sound of that: "I grew up a Duke fan. I grew up watching March Madness since I was tiny, tiny."

But Larry Drew Jr. of Los Angeles is conflicted: "Duke, probably Duke or Florida, between them two, I would say Duke or Florida."

Jared Dubick of Bastrop thought he knows which teams will meet in the national championship game: "Florida, Duke. ... Duke winning it.

East Side ISD voters face $309 million bond proposal

Voters in East Central Independent School District struck down a $360 million bond proposal in November. The May ballot has a $309 million proposal to build a second high school and two new elementary schools in the fast-growing district.

East Central spokesperson Brandon Oliver said the district will have to take money out of its operating budget to buy at least 14 portables if the bond doesn’t pass.

“We're already in a deficit due to a lack of state funding," he explained. "And now we're going to take an additional $3.5 million out of that. You start thinking about those things where maybe a teacher can handle a class of 35 students.”

He added that portables are a temporary fix that are not as safe or accessible as a new building.

Trump tariffs may sour those cocktails

President Trump's tariffs are impacting just about everything, including alcohol. UTSA political professor Jon Taylor said the effect of tariffs on European alcohol could be dramatic,

“Products that go into the development of an Irish whiskey, or a scotch or a French wine," he explained. "You think, 'oh, it's just the hops or the barley ... oh, it's just the grapes.' No, it's the glass for the bottle that you use for the various alcoholic products. It’s also things such as the barrels, the kegs. ... all of that comes into play.”

Industry analysts said the tariffs on European alcohol would likely cause many brands to be removed from U.S. shelves and could result in job losses on both sides of the Atlantic.

Texas AG won't be prosecuted

The U.S. Justice Department will not prosecute Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in a corruption investigation.

The Associated Press reported the decision came in the final weeks of the Biden administration.

The FBI has investigated Paxton since 2020. Several senior employees accused him of abusing his office to help a campaign donor.

Paxton was impeached in the state House in 2023 for those same accusations. He was later acquitted by the state Senate.

SABOR offers tips for springtime home maintenance

San Antonio Board of Realtors (SABOR) explained that seasonal changes bring new risks and repair costs if concerns are not properly addressed.

Crucial tasks include cleaning gutters and checking drainage.

After the city’s recent rainfall, it's important to check for water damage or water pooling.

Homeowners should also inspect the roof and the HVAC system, and they should test carbon monoxide and smoke detectors, especially if they plan to host backyard barbecues this year.

The Texas Newsroom's Lauren McGaughy and Houston Public Media's Matthew Thomas contributed to this report.