© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

San Antonio mayor criticizes Trump's latest round of 'reckless and job-killing tariffs'

Texas Public Radio | By Norma Martinez
Published April 3, 2025 at 12:46 PM CDT
San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg
Dominic Anthony Walsh
/
TPR
San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg

Sign up for TPR Today, Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg has responded to tariffs on imports announced by President Trump on Wednesday.

He said in a statement that the tariffs will result in higher prices for San Antonio families struggling with inflation.

Nirenberg stated that trade supports one out of every five jobs in the state.

He called on Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn to "use the power of Congress to reign in reckless and job-killing tariffs."

NPR reported that Trump's tariff announcement sent U.S. stock markets reeling, with a 1,200 point drop in the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

"The broader S&P 500 index sank 4%," NPR added, "and the tech-heavy Nasdaq index dropped nearly 5%." Asian markets also saw drops.

Nirenberg shared similar criticisms and concerns during a visit with mayors from the U.S., Canada, and Mexico in late March.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
Economy & Labor Top StoriesTPRRon NirenbergtariffsTrump Administration
Norma Martinez
Norma Martinez can be reached at norma@tpr.org and on Twitter at @NormDog1
See stories by Norma Martinez