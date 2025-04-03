San Antonio mayor criticizes Trump's latest round of 'reckless and job-killing tariffs'

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg has responded to tariffs on imports announced by President Trump on Wednesday.

He said in a statement that the tariffs will result in higher prices for San Antonio families struggling with inflation.

Nirenberg stated that trade supports one out of every five jobs in the state.

He called on Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn to "use the power of Congress to reign in reckless and job-killing tariffs."

NPR reported that Trump's tariff announcement sent U.S. stock markets reeling, with a 1,200 point drop in the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

"The broader S&P 500 index sank 4%," NPR added, "and the tech-heavy Nasdaq index dropped nearly 5%." Asian markets also saw drops.

Nirenberg shared similar criticisms and concerns during a visit with mayors from the U.S., Canada, and Mexico in late March.