San Antonio mayor speaks out against Trump auto tariffs

Texas Public Radio | By Marian Navarro
Published March 31, 2025 at 1:55 PM CDT
San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg
Dominic Anthony Walsh
/
TPR
San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg joined mayors from the U.S., Canada, and Mexico last week to speak out against the Trump administration's tariffs.

Twenty-five percent tariffs on auto imports go into effect this week.

More tariffs are expected to be announced on goods from all over the world.

Nirenberg said on social media that one in five jobs in Texas relies on international trade and 300,000 jobs are on the line in Texas within the automotive industry.

About 3,700 people are employed to build Toyota Tundras and Sequoias in San Antonio.

Government/Politics
Trump announces new 25% tariff on imported cars and car parts
Danielle Kurtzleben
The president's latest action on trade takes effect next week, and will slap a 25% tariff on imported cars and car parts. He says the measure will boost U.S. manufacturing.

Mexico is San Antonio's largest global trade partner.

Nirenberg said intentional trade lifted thousands of local families into the middle class.

