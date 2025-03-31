San Antonio mayor speaks out against Trump auto tariffs

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg joined mayors from the U.S., Canada, and Mexico last week to speak out against the Trump administration's tariffs.

Twenty-five percent tariffs on auto imports go into effect this week.

More tariffs are expected to be announced on goods from all over the world.

Almost every economist is hinting at very real impacts on local American job markets.



International trade helped lift thousands of San Antonio families into the middle class as our city became the economic gateway to Mexico.



We are convening as North American mayors to ensure… pic.twitter.com/hFlcku0a9b — Mayor Ron Nirenberg (@Ron_Nirenberg) March 28, 2025

Nirenberg said on social media that one in five jobs in Texas relies on international trade and 300,000 jobs are on the line in Texas within the automotive industry.

About 3,700 people are employed to build Toyota Tundras and Sequoias in San Antonio.

Mexico is San Antonio's largest global trade partner.

Nirenberg said intentional trade lifted thousands of local families into the middle class.