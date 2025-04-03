Springtime in San Antonio brings showers, wildflowers ... and home repairs

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Just in time for spring, San Antonio Board of Realtors (SABOR) reminded homeowners of some tips for home maintenance.

SABOR explained that seasonal changes bring new risks and repair costs if concerns are not properly addressed.

Crucial tasks include cleaning gutters and checking drainage.

After the city’s recent rainfall, it's important to check for water damage or water pooling.

Homeowners should also inspect the roof and the HVAC system, and they should test carbon monoxide and smoke detectors, especially if they plan to host backyard barbecues this year.

SABOR added that regular seasonal maintenance protects not just the home as an investment but also the homeowner's peace of mind.