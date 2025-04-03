© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Springtime in San Antonio brings showers, wildflowers ... and home repairs

Texas Public Radio | By Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio
Published April 3, 2025 at 3:51 PM CDT
NxTide
/
pixabay

Just in time for spring, San Antonio Board of Realtors (SABOR) reminded homeowners of some tips for home maintenance.

SABOR explained that seasonal changes bring new risks and repair costs if concerns are not properly addressed.

Crucial tasks include cleaning gutters and checking drainage.

After the city’s recent rainfall, it's important to check for water damage or water pooling.

Homeowners should also inspect the roof and the HVAC system, and they should test carbon monoxide and smoke detectors, especially if they plan to host backyard barbecues this year.

SABOR added that regular seasonal maintenance protects not just the home as an investment but also the homeowner's peace of mind.

Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio
Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio is a reporter for Texas Public Radio. She recently graduated from Texas State University with a major in journalism, minoring in women’s studies. She has previously worked as a photojournalist with The Ranger and has reported on Alzheimer’s and dementia in South Texas using public health data. Her main focuses include reporting on health as well as military and veterans issues. Alcorta-Solorio is a U.S. Army veteran.
