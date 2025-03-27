Auto tariffs impact SA Toyota plant; City, Catholic Charities comply with FEMA request; SA airport expects rush of travelers

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: Foecast calls for a 90-100% chance of rain throughout the day — heavy rains and flooding could occur. The rain will cool the daytime high to 67 degees.

Auto tariffs to impact SA manufacturing

San Antonio's southside Toyota plant will be affected by President Trump's recently announced 25% tariffs on auto imports.

The local Toyota plant assembles Tundra pickups and Sequoia SUVs. The Tundra parts that originate in Mexico will also be subject to the tariffs.

The U.S. imported more than $470 billion dollars' worth of automotive products last year. A large percentage comes from Mexico through the Port of Laredo.

Economy & Labor San Antonio caught in a trade war as Trump tariffs take effect The Trump administration's 25% tariffs against Canada and Mexico took effect at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday. Many Texas businesses and those who work in manufacturing, logistics and trade anchored in San Antonio found themselves at the center of economic uncertainty.

Councilman faces pushback over comments on homelessness

Tensions flared during a San Antonio City Council briefing Wednesday on the city's efforts to combat homelessness.

January's annual Point-in-Time found there were nearly 3,400 hundred homeless people in Bexar County in the one-night snapshot — the highest homelessness count in the last decade.

During the briefing, Councilman John Courage, a mayoral candidate, said some people in the city choose to live with homelessness, saying it was "easy."

The comments were met by outrage by other council members.

FEMA demands info from city's Migrant Resource Center

Catholic Charities of San Antonio says it complies with a demand from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to share information on immigrants who traveled through the city's Migrant Resource Center, which closed last month

FEMA suggested in a letter, without evidence, that the Shelter and Services Program was used to engage in or facilitate "illegal activities."

Officials with Catholic Charities said the organization would comply with the request, but also that they already send to FEMA the names and ID numbers for every immigrant that passed through the center's doors.

Government/Politics San Antonio and Catholic Charities giving migrant info to FEMA that feds may already have Federal Emergency Management Agency's letters threatened to withhold millions of dollars in reimbursement funds if the city and Catholic Charities didn't share migrant information. Catholic Charities said sharing that information has already been standard operating procedure.

Bexar County Commissioners hear update on crime trends

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar told commissioners there are growing incidents of gun violence in the county due to gun thefts from vehicles.

Salazar said pink cocaine has popped up in more cases. Domestic violence is also up in the county.

Salazar said young males between the ages of 17 and 25 are committing the lion's share of the crimes.

SA Airport expects rush of travelers in April

The City of San Antonio will welcome an influx of travelers and tourists next month amid several major events.

The NCAA Final Four is coming to San Antonio again. The last time the city hosted the tournament was 2018 and welcomed thousands of people to the city.

The Valero Texas Open on the city's far North side is also being held at the same time.

Officials with the San Antonio International Airport said they have already seen a record number of visitors coming into the city.