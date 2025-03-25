'Heavy rain event' expected in San Antonio area from Wednesday until Friday

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The National Weather Service said on Tuesday that the San Antonio area can expect a "heavy rain event" on Thursday and Friday.

The shower activity could begin by Wednesday afternoon. Rain chances on Thursday were pegged at 100% and at 50% for Friday. Rain chances taper off on Friday.

Forecasters said a "complex" of storms could produce a couple of inches of rain along a Del Rio to San Antonio to Cuero line, but forecasting models don't agree yet on exact locations or totals.

Severe weather, including damaging winds and large hail, could not be completely ruled out, especially across the Rio Grande Plains and the Winter Garden area southwest of San Antonio. Slow-moving supercells could be possible late Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Thursday and Friday will see better rain chances as a disturbance over northern Mexico pushes eastward into Texas to combine with moisture from the Gulf of Mexico to generate rain showers along and east of I-35.

Isolated severe thunderstorms, damaging winds, and hail could also not be ruled out with those storms.

All of drought-stricken South Texas and the Hill Country would welcome rain. The shrinking Guadalupe River has cities that rely on it for water, like Kerrville for example, reminding residents to conserve water where they can and follow all water restrictions.

All of Bexar County is under a rating of "extreme" — the worst drought rating that is issued by the U.S. Drought Monitor.