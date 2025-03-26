© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

San Antonio airport prepares for extra big influx of travelers this spring

Texas Public Radio | By Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio
Published March 26, 2025 at 2:47 PM CDT
Pixabay
/
pixabay

Sign up for TPR Today, Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The City of San Antonio said it expects to welcome an extra big influx of travelers this spring because of many big events, including the NCAA's Final Four basketball series in early April.

The last time the city hosted the tournament was 2018, and it saw thousands of people stream into and throughout the city.

Travelers pass the TSA checkpoint to get to the flight gates Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, at Dallas Love Field.
Government/Politics
Flying soon? It's time to get a Real ID
Pablo Arauz Peña
Starting May 7, airport security will ask U.S. travelers for a Real ID.

But this year, the tournament will take place at the same time as the Valero Texas Open, the annual PGA tournament that is hosted on the far North Side. It starts on March 31.

After that, there's also Fiesta — the biggest party in San Antonio — from April 24 to May 4.

Passengers gather at Gate B5 of the San Antonio International Airport for American Airlines Flight 321 to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, Monday, April 5, 2021, in San Antonio.
Economy & Labor
San Antonio airport offers limited passes for non-travelers to pass security checkpoints
TPR Staff
The San Antonio International Airport announced on Tuesday a new program that would allow a select few people without tickets to move past the security checkpoints and meet their air travelers at their gates or accompany them before saying goodbye.

Tonya Hope with the San Antonio International Airport said the facility has some surprises this year.

"We have some really unique things happening at the airport, some really unique activities at the airport that I think travelers are going to be thrilled with seeing," she explained.

Hope added: "I don't want to spoil the surprise, but there's going to be some musical entertainment. There's going to be some opportunities for some selfie photos. It's really going to be fun at the airport."

Hope said the airport has already seen a record number of visitors coming into the city, and more are on the way.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
Economy & Labor FiestaFinal FourTexas OpenSan Antonio International AirportTPRTop Stories
Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio
Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio is a reporter for Texas Public Radio. She recently graduated from Texas State University with a major in journalism, minoring in women’s studies. She has previously worked as a photojournalist with The Ranger and has reported on Alzheimer’s and dementia in South Texas using public health data. Her main focuses include reporting on health as well as military and veterans issues. Alcorta-Solorio is a U.S. Army veteran.
See stories by Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio