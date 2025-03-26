Flying soon? It's time to get a Real ID

After years of delays, U.S. travelers will soon need a Real ID to fly.

Starting May 7 all domestic travelers in the U.S. will need to have a Real ID to enter security checkpoints at airports.

Patricia Mancha, spokesperson for the Transportation Security Administration, said travelers must have the latest form of ID so security can verify their identity.

“Eight out of 10 travelers have a Real ID,” Mancha said at a news conference at Dallas Love Field Wednesday. “It's really important to look at your ID, make sure that it's Real ID compliant, so that when you do fly, you're ready.”

What is a Real ID?

Mancha said Real IDs were created to enhance security as recommended by the 9/11 Commission. They help TSA officers verify the identity of a traveler.

Texas residents who were issued an ID after 2016 most likely have one. The Real ID design varies from state to state, but many have a gold star or the word “enhanced.”

Deadlines to obtain one have varied from state to state but after May 7, anyone — anywhere in the U.S. — using their drivers license or another state-issued ID must make sure it's Real ID compliant.

What if I don’t have a Real ID?

Travelers can still use a passport or other compliant identification documents — including a Tribal ID or a U.S. Department of Defense ID — instead of a Real ID. There’s a comprehensive list of compliant documents on the tsa.gov website.

“If a person does not have a Real ID, TSA will work with you to try to validate and verify your identity,” Mancha said. “This is not a fast process, so we recommend that you get here at least four hours before your flight.

“I want to point out that there are no guarantees we will work with you, because we deal with travelers every day who lose their documents,” she added.

Mancha recommends travelers without a Real ID begin contacting the Department of Motor Vehicles as soon as possible to begin the process.

“Most states like Texas require that you make an appointment and in many places with large metropolitan areas, they actually have waits of weeks and even months,” Mancha said. “So it's really important for people who have a flight May 7 and beyond to check their documents and make sure that they're compliant.”

What if I’m not a citizen?

Mancha said U.S. residents who entered the country lawfully and are permanent residents may show the documents they used to enter the country in order to travel domestically.

“At the ports of entry, you presented a passport [or] any other form of travel documents, you may use those travel documents at the airport security checkpoint if you're not a citizen,” she said.

