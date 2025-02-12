San Antonio airport offers limited passes for non-travelers to pass security checkpoints

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The San Antonio International Airport announced on Tuesday a new program that would allow a select few people without tickets to move past the security checkpoints and meet their air travelers at their gates or accompany them before saying goodbye.

The SAT Pass program, the airport explained in the statement, "will allow a limited number of non-ticketed visitors an opportunity to meet and greet guests post-security at the airport."

Prospective visitors who wish to move past security checkpoints will go online to request a pass from seven days to 24 hours in advance. If the request is approved, the guest will receive a digital pass with a QR code. They will present that code when they arrive at the TSA security checkpoint.

“This pass is designed for anyone who wants to spend additional time with a traveler,” said Tonya Hope, public relations manager at the airport, as quoted in its statement. “We listened to our travelers and community members. We feel Valentine’s week is the perfect time to launch this free new service. We shared information about the new program with our travelers and included the message on some sweet treats for Valentine’s Day.”

Older people may remember the airport experience before the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in 2001, when airport security intensified exponentially. The new program may offer a nostalgic opportunity to recapture a time when relatives could greet their loved ones when they arrived or wait until the very last moment before a tearful goodbye.

More information was available here.