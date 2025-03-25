SAISD approves reduction in force; City Council considers tobacco ordinance update; CineFestival calls for submissions

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: It's going to be cloudy through mid-morning, then gradually clear for a high near 91. A low around 62 later tonight.

SAISD approves cuts to central office

San Antonio ISD trustees approved Monday a reduction in force for next school year.

District officials said the job cuts will primarily affect the central office.

Job positions impacted by the cuts include instructional specialists working with curriculum, new teacher support, and social emotional learning.

The district said fewer positions are needed following the closure of 14 schools last year.

SA City Council mulls update to tobacco ordinance

San Antonio City Council will soon consider a proposal that would prohibit tobacco retail stores from opening within 1,000 feet of schools, daycares, or higher education institutions.

Stores already within those bounds would not be affected by the new policy.

The city zoning commission and then the full city council will next review the policy following its approval by the council’s Community Health Equity Committee.

Former SAPL director weighs in on federal library cuts

The Trump administration has proposed cuts to the Institute of Museum and Library Sciences — the only federal agency that funds library services across the nation.

Former San Antonio Public Library director Romero Salazar sits on the board of the institute and says he opposes cuts to its programs.

SAPL does not expect a major impact due to a funding cut but is monitoring the situation.

New affordable housing project opens

San Antonio leaders held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday for the city's newest bond-funded affordable housing project.

Nova Lofts is a 65-home affordable housing development on the city's Northeast side designed for low- and middle-income families.

The project has a 40-year commitment to remain affordable.

46th annual CineFestival calls for film submissions

CineFestival, the longest running Latino film festival in the country, is gearing up for its summer run.

Festival director Eugenio del Bosque said it's accepting entries locally and from around the world.

"We also include, of course, international films, but surprisingly, there's a lot of production in Texas," he said. "Of course, this is all by Latino and indigenous filmmakers.”

The deadline to submit films for CineFestival is April 15. Click here for more information.