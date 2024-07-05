© 2024 Texas Public Radio
Fronteras

Fronteras: CineFestival enters its 45th year of highlighting the Latino experience on the big screen

By Norma Martinez,
Marian Navarro
Published July 5, 2024 at 5:59 AM CDT
The 45th CineFestival presented by the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center will take place at the Little Carver and Alamo Drafthouse Park North from July 11-14.
The 45th CineFestival presented by the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center will take place at the Little Carver and Alamo Drafthouse Park North from July 11-14.
Courtesy of CineFestival

CineFestival is the original and longest running Latino film festival in the U.S.

It returns to San Antonio for its 45th year with over 70 screenings of documentaries, feature-length films, and shorts.

Eugenio del Bosque, the festival’s director, said CineFestival has a long history of highlighting Latino filmmakers from San Antonio, the state of Texas, and the world.

“CineFestival became a large international film festival with a very strong presence of Mexican cinema in the `70s in the `80s, for obvious reasons – San Antonio being an enclave of Mexican culture,” he said.

One film featured at CineFestival is La Frontera, directed by filmmaker and El Paso native, Iliana Sosa. The Austin resident said it’s part of a trilogy produced by HBO called God Save Texas.

“I feel very lucky to have had the opportunity to direct this episode,” she said. “It felt like a huge responsibility to try to really convey the complexity of la frontera and we explore issues of nepantla in the episode -- the state of in-betweenness which a lot of fronterizos/fronterizas experience, and I think also people of color in this country.”

Another film featured at the festival is The In Between by Eagle Pass native, Robie Flores. She returned to her hometown in the wake of her brother’s death and the 2016 election to recapture the essence of her childhood.

“One of the biggest topics of the time was the border and people coming through. We know all that rhetoric,” she said. “And to be there at the center of the news at that time was so disorienting, because I was like, ‘did I just imagine my entire childhood, or what?’”

Catch La Frontera, The In Between, dozens more films, and other special events at CineFestival, July 11-14, at San Antonio’s Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Park North (map), and at the Carver Community Cultural Center (map).

Ticket information and a complete list of events and screenings is available here.

Iliana Sosa (left) is the director of God Save Texas — La Frontera, which explores shared culture and fluidity on the El Paso-Juárez border. Independent filmmaker Robie Flores (right) makes her documentary debut with The In Between, a coming-of-age portrait of life on the border. Both films are featured in this year's 45th annual CineFestival.
Iliana Sosa (left) is the director of God Save Texas — La Frontera, which explores shared culture and fluidity on the El Paso-Juárez border. Independent filmmaker Robie Flores (right) makes her documentary debut with The In Between, a coming-of-age portrait of life on the border. Both films are featured in this year's 45th annual CineFestival.
GOD SAVE TEXAS: LA FRONTERA by filmmaker Iliana Sosa is one of the films included in San Antonio's 45th Annual CineFestival. The film explores themes of identity and belonging on the El Paso/Juárez border.
GOD SAVE TEXAS: LA FRONTERA by filmmaker Iliana Sosa is one of the films included in San Antonio's 45th Annual CineFestival. The film explores themes of identity and belonging on the El Paso/Juárez border.
The In Between paints a coming-of-age portrait of life on the U.S.-Mexico border. It's the first documentary feature from filmmaker Robie Flores. The film will be featured in this year's CineFestival.
The In Between paints a coming-of-age portrait of life on the U.S.-Mexico border. It's the first documentary feature from filmmaker Robie Flores. The film will be featured in this year's CineFestival.
Still from the film, The In Between by Robie Flores. The documentary will be featured at CineFestival July 13.
Still from the film, The In Between by Robie Flores. The documentary will be featured at CineFestival July 13.
GOD SAVE TEXAS: LA FRONTERA will be shown July 12 as part of CineFestival. The documentary by Iliana Sosa explores the fluidity of life on the El Paso/Juárez border.
GOD SAVE TEXAS: LA FRONTERA will be shown July 12 as part of CineFestival. The documentary by Iliana Sosa explores the fluidity of life on the El Paso/Juárez border.
Norma Martinez
Marian Navarro
