Vandals upend memorial honoring 53 migrants; Siclovia returns to Broadway; Doctors react to bill clarifying abortion law

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: It's going to be sunny today with a high near 87. Mostly clear tonight, for a low near 63.

Voting rights advocates celebrate SB1 ruling

U.S. District Judge Xavier Rodriguez in San Antonio struck down last week Texas ID requirements for mail ballot voting. He said they violated the rights of people with disabilities.

Many absentee voters — primarily the elderly and people with disabilities — reported having their ballots rejected because they did not enter the right ID number.

"It affirms that our electoral system must protect and prioritize the right of every voter to be able to participate fully," said Elsie Cooke-Holmes, International President and Board Chair of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, a co-plaintiff in the case.

Government/Politics Federal judge strikes down Texas' mail ballot ID requirement U.S. District Judge Xavier Rodriguez found the state's ID requirements for mail ballot applications in the state's 2021 voter security law SB1 discriminates against voters with disabilities.

Tractor trailer immigrant memorial vandalized

Vandals upended a memorial to 53 immigrants who died in a sweltering tractor trailer three years ago on San Antonio's Southwest Side.

More than 50 of the crosses at the roadside memorial were knocked down by vandals sometime between 11 p.m. on Friday and 8:45 a.m. Saturday morning, according to San Antonio Police.

The person or persons responsible could be charged with criminal mischief for anywhere from $2,500 to $30,000.

The vandalism comes after a San Antonio jury found two people guilty last week in connection to the smuggling.

Doctors react to bill clarifying Texas abortion law

The Texas bill, called the Life of the Mother Act, aims to clarify when a doctor can offer an abortion as emergency medical treatment.

Among other provisions, it specifies that doctors don’t need to delay care if it would put the mother at greater risk of death or impairment.

Doctors across Texas say it’s a positive step and could reassure doctors and medical students who leave or avoid Texas because of their concerns about abortion laws.

Sicolvia returns to downtown SA

Broadway St. in San Antonio was shut down Sunday and transformed into a safe place for families to exercise and play.

The 23rd annual Siclovia returned to Broadway for the first time since the pandemic.

The event — sponsored by the YMCA — allowed people to cycle, walk or use other kinds of self-powered locomotion to enjoy themselves.

SA sees high rain chances this week

Drought-weary San Antonio and South Texas could finally see some substantial rain.

Meteorologists at the National Weather Service say San Antonio and the surrounding area could see as much as one to two inches of rain.

Though the rain could provide very short-term relief to dry conditions, the area remains in exceptional drought conditions — the highest level of drought.

Thousand turn out for César Chávez March

San Antonians showed up to march Saturday morning for the 29th Annual César Chávez March for Justice.

Teresa Chávez Delgado talked to the crowd about the legacy of her grandfather. Other speakers included Democratic U.S. Congressman Joaquin Castro and San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, among others.

The marchers moved from the corner of Guadalupe and Brazos streets through downtown and ended at Hemisfair Civic Park.

KUT's Olivia Aldridge contributed to this report.