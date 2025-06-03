Early voting ends today; San Antonio group pauses HIV testing after funding cuts; Demographer: Texas needs immigrants to grow

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: Expect mostly sunny skies with a high near 93. Slight chance of rain tonight and tomorrow. The rest of the week will be sunny and progressively hotter. Saturday may see a high of 100.

Early voting ends today

Tuesday is the last day to cast an early ballot ahead of the June 7 runoff election.

There are runoff elections for city council districts 1, 6, 8, and 9. Only District 1 features an incumbent.

The open mayor’s seat is also in a runoff, between Rolando Pablos and Gina Ortiz Jones.

Polls are open for early voting until 7 p.m.

Conservative PAC raises more than $1.3 million for Pablos

Rolando Pablos has run as a fiscal conservative and served as secretary of state under Gov. Greg Abbott in 2017 and 2018.

The Abbott-connected political action committee Texas Economic Fund has spent more than $600,000 to help him become mayor of San Antonio. Pablos himself has raised more than $300,000 and spent $275,000 in the last month of the race.

Pablos’ opponent, Gina Ortiz Jones, who led him in the first round of voting last month, has raised a quarter of a million dollars and spent more than $130,000 for the runoff.

She has been assisted by an additional nearly $200,000 in funds from one local and one national progressive political action committee.

Government/Politics Rolando Pablos leads in spending and fundraising only days away from runoff with Gina Ortiz Jones His financial lead largely stems from $1.3 million raised by the conservative political action committee Texas Economic Fund. Pablos has raised $332,000 and spent $275,000 in the last month. Jones raised nearly a quarter of a million dollars and spent more than $130,000 for the runoff. The national Democratic Fields of Change PAC has raised $138,000 for her and spent $160,000 in the runoff so far.

Group pauses its free HIV testing program after funding cuts

The San Antonio AIDS Foundation has temporarily paused its free testing program.

The organization said the state health department has ordered the pause due to funding changes at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This program also offers free testing for syphilis, gonorrhea and chlamydia, all of which are a concern in San Antonio, which received an unfortunate “number one” among Texas cities in a recent study for its rate of sexually transmitted infections.

The state said contracts for the CDC HIV Prevention and Surveillance Funding program expired at the end of May, and it hasn’t heard yet whether the funding will be renewed. This money was awarded in a five-year grant last summer.

'King of the Hill' actor shot and killed on San Antonio's South Side

Jonathan Joss, 59, voiced the character John Redcorn on the comedy series.

Reports indicated that Joss was allegedly shot and killed by his neighbor during an argument Sunday evening outside his house.

In a statement posted on Joss' Facebook page, his husband, Tristan Kern de Gonzales, said that the man allegedly yelled homophobic slurs at them. "He then raised a gun from his lap and fired," he claimed.

San Antonio police officers arrested the neighbor, 56-year-old Sigfredo Ceja. In a statement, police explained that the "investigation has found no evidence whatsoever to indicate that the Mr. Joss’s murder was related to his sexual orientation."

Bill banning DEI in K-12 schools ready for Abbott's signature

A bill banning Diversity, Equity and Inclusion work in Texas K-12 schools was passed in both chambers Monday ahead of the adjournment of the legislative session.

It awaits Abbott's signature. Senate Bill 12 is similar to a state law passed in the previous session that banned DEI in colleges and universities.

The bill bans DEI policies and programs, and prohibits student clubs centered around gender and sexuality, like the Gay Straight Alliance. Opponents say the bill targets students who have been historically marginalized in schools.

The law is set to go into effect on Sept. 1.

Demographer: Texas needs immigrants in order to grow

The state’s top demographer said Texas is increasingly reliant on immigration to grow its population.

Immigration made up more than half of the state’s growth between 2023 and 2024 — replacing domestic migration as the biggest driver.

That’s according to an analysis of Census data by the Texas Demographic Center. It comes at a time when the Trump administration is cracking down on immigration.

A survey by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas found Texas businesses are also more reliant on workers from other countries, with almost a quarter saying there’s “some” or “significant reliance.”

KERA’s Olla Mokhtar and Bill Zeeble contributed to this report.