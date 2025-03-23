Siclovia returns to Broadway for the first time since the pandemic
A large part of Broadway was shut down on Sunday for Siclovia, and residents took to the street on wheels.
For the first time since the pandemic, Siclovia returned to Broadway. The event allows people to cycle, walk or use other kinds of self-powered locomotion to enjoy themselves.
Siclovia on Broadway— Jerry Clayton-Texas Public Radio (@jerryclayton.bsky.social) March 23, 2025 at 12:58 PM
David Cervantes Jr. and his girlfriend took full advantage of the closed roadway
“I’m loving it man, we just got here about an hour ago. I know it's all the way to 2pm so, we’re gonna have a blast here. We already did one little strip of Broadway and back so hopefully we can do three more or four more,” he told TPR.
Liz Delgado chose a different way to get around.
“Yeah, I decided to go on rollerblades today,” Delgado said. “I've never been to this event before. I rollerblade occasionally on some of the trails around the city, but I haven't been to this event. Its really cool”
One man was spotted riding his unicycle down Broadway while playing a violin.
The 23rd Siclovia was sponsored by the YMCA and also included vendors, food trucks, exercise classes and health-related booths.