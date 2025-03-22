Large crowd turns out for César Chávez March in San Antonio
Thousands turned out on Saturday morning to participate in the 29th Annual César Chávez March in San Antonio. Before starting, the crowd was entertained with music, dancing and guest speakers.
Cesar Chavez March San Antonio— Jerry Clayton-Texas Public Radio (@jerryclayton.bsky.social) March 22, 2025 at 10:07 AM
[image or embed]
Teresa Chavez Delgado talked to the crowd about the legacy of her grandfather.
“He was more than a labor leader, he was a beacon of hope, a voice for the voiceless and a champion for justice. He believed in the inherent dignity of every human being, especially those who toiled in the field, the Campesinos,” she said.
Other speakers included Democratic U.S. Congressman Joaquin Castro and San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, among others.
Marcher Daniel De Osio is VP for Communication workers of America in San Antonio.
“So, we’re here in remembrance of César Chávez and carrying on his teachings and his movement of being for the American worker, being for the Hispanic people and making sure that everybody has equal rights and equal rights in working and labor,” he told TPR.
The marchers moved from the corner of Guadalupe and Brazos Streets through downtown and ended at Hemisfair Civic Park, where there were more speeches, music and food.