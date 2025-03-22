Large crowd turns out for César Chávez March in San Antonio

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Thousands turned out on Saturday morning to participate in the 29th Annual César Chávez March in San Antonio. Before starting, the crowd was entertained with music, dancing and guest speakers.

Teresa Chavez Delgado talked to the crowd about the legacy of her grandfather.

“He was more than a labor leader, he was a beacon of hope, a voice for the voiceless and a champion for justice. He believed in the inherent dignity of every human being, especially those who toiled in the field, the Campesinos,” she said.

Jerry Clayton / TPR A crowd gathers for the start of the 29th Annual Cesar Chavez March in San Antonio on Saturday, March 22, 2025.

Other speakers included Democratic U.S. Congressman Joaquin Castro and San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, among others.

Jerry Clayton / TPR A participant shows off her t-shirt at the 29th annual Cesar Chavez March in San Antonio on Saturday, March 22, 2025.

Marcher Daniel De Osio is VP for Communication workers of America in San Antonio.

“So, we’re here in remembrance of César Chávez and carrying on his teachings and his movement of being for the American worker, being for the Hispanic people and making sure that everybody has equal rights and equal rights in working and labor,” he told TPR.

Jerry Clayton / TPR Retired Air Force Col. Gil Coronado, grand marshal of the 29th Annual Cesar Chavez March, greets the crowd in San Antonio on Saturday, March 22, 2025.

The marchers moved from the corner of Guadalupe and Brazos Streets through downtown and ended at Hemisfair Civic Park, where there were more speeches, music and food.