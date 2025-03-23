© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Rain chances ramp up this week for the San Antonio area

Texas Public Radio | By Jerry Clayton
Published March 23, 2025 at 12:47 PM CDT
5 day planner from Austin/San Antonio NWS
Screengrab
/
National Weather Service
5 day planner from Austin/San Antonio NWS

Drought-weary San Antonio and South Texas could finally see some substantial rain. Rain chances will be on the increase beginning mid-week as a slow-moving low-pressure system moves into Texas from the west.

Monte Oaks is with the Austin/San Antonio National Weather Service.

“Rain chances ramp up Wednesday evening, will be heightened during the daytime hours Thursday into Thursday evening and start to taper off Friday morning,” Oaks told TPR.

“Probably our first 60-plus percent chance of rain that we’ve had in a couple months at least for the San Antonio area. We could see upwards of 1 to 2 inches if we’re lucky," he added.

Much of South-Central Texas and the Hill Country remains in exceptional drought conditions.

