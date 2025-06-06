San Antonio's hot weekend could be followed by rain next week

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

This weekend will be marked by high humidity in the mornings followed by hot afternoons.

The National Weather Service reports the heat index will hit 107 on Saturday and 108 on Sunday.

An "unsettled weather pattern" is expected to begin on Monday night, according to forecasters.

Around one-third of the region could see rain on Monday and Tuesday and around half the area could see rain on Wednesday and Thursday. More severe storms can't be ruled out, but the forecast could change as we enter next week.

A southerly wind flow shifts to a more northerly flow to help cool things down by a few degrees, beginning on Monday.

Rain could also help cool things off. After Monday, highs could remain at 90 or just below for a couple of days.