© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KCTI-AM in Gonzales is currently off-air. Engineers are awaiting parts to restore service as quickly as possible.

San Antonio's hot weekend could be followed by rain next week

Texas Public Radio | By Brian Kirkpatrick
Published June 6, 2025 at 4:45 PM CDT
File photo of Tower Life building downtown
Brian Kirkpatrick
/
Texas Public Radio
File photo of Tower Life building downtown

Sign up for TPR Today, Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

This weekend will be marked by high humidity in the mornings followed by hot afternoons.

The National Weather Service reports the heat index will hit 107 on Saturday and 108 on Sunday.

An "unsettled weather pattern" is expected to begin on Monday night, according to forecasters.

Around one-third of the region could see rain on Monday and Tuesday and around half the area could see rain on Wednesday and Thursday. More severe storms can't be ruled out, but the forecast could change as we enter next week.

A southerly wind flow shifts to a more northerly flow to help cool things down by a few degrees, beginning on Monday.

Rain could also help cool things off. After Monday, highs could remain at 90 or just below for a couple of days.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
Environment & Natural Resources TPRTop StoriesheatNational Weather Service
Brian Kirkpatrick
brian@tpr.org
See stories by Brian Kirkpatrick