Texas legislative session ends; UTSA baseball team makes history with wins over UT Austin; Survey: San Antonio Zoo among the best in U.S.

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: Expect mostly sunny skies with a high near 95 for today and most of this week. There is a slight chance of showers on Wednesday morning.

Also, the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season officially began on Sunday. It ends on Nov. 30. Experts expect an above average season.

2025 Texas legislative session ends today

Lawmakers approved more than 3,400 bills and resolutions over the last 140 days.

That included Senate Bill 8, which requires that Texas sheriffs enter into agreements with Immigration and Customs Enforcement to enforce immigration law.

Senate Bill 7 and Joint Resolution 7 make a multi-billion-dollar investment in the state’s water infrastructure. That’ll still need voter approval before taking effect.

Lawmakers also agreed to expand Texas’ Compassionate Use Program for medical marijuana. The program will now allow for more official dispensaries, increasing the number of licenses in Texas from 3 to 15. They also broadened who can participate.

Those bills still need final approval from Gov. Greg Abbott. Under Texas law, he still has time after the legislature adjourns to sign or veto a bill or allow it to become law without his signature.

Texas budget includes loan program for farmers

The $100 million program aims to help farmers struggling with the financial strain brought on by natural disasters, tariffs, and other economic issues.

The funding came after months of pressure on lawmakers to help farmers struggling with everything from historic drought and wildfires to supply chain issues, according to State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, a San Antonio Democrat whose district also includes parts of rural south and West Texas.

Gutierrez said lawmakers also continued funding for a farmer suicide prevention hotline. Texas farmers die by suicide more than three times the national average.

The number for that hotline is 833-897-2474.

About 46,000 voters have cast early ballots for June 7 election

About 46,000 people have so far cast an early runoff ballot in Bexar County. That's only 5.5% of all registered voters in the county.

There are four city council races to be decided, including Districts 1, 6, 8, and 9 — as well as the mayoral race.

Early voting continues through Tuesday. The runoff election is Saturday.

All registered voters are eligible to vote in the runoff even if they didn’t vote in the May election.

San Antonio jury awards $831 million to San Marcos couple

A San Marcos couple has been awarded an $831 million dollar judgment. It’s the largest judgment ever awarded by a San Antonio jury.

The case stems from a drunken driving crash in 2021 invoking a man who had been drinking at an ice house in New Braunfels.

Carlos Portillo, 18, had been intoxicated at almost three times the legal limit. He struck a guard rail and crashed, which left debris on the roadway. That debris caused 55-year-old Blas Mendez to crash his motorcycle, leaving him incapacitated.

Mendez’ family was awarded a judgment from Portillo’s insurance, but attorney then sued Koozies Ice House LLC and River Road Entertainment District Corporation, owner Robert Kane and five of his employees under the Dram Shop Act, which allows a person injured by an intoxicated driver to sue the establishment that overserved the driver.

UTSA baseball team makes history with UT defeats

The University of Texas at San Antonio baseball team has made history by advancing to their first ever NCAA Super Regional.

The Roadrunners claimed the regional championship with victories over the number-two-seed UT Longhorns on Saturday and on Sunday.

UTSA will face UCLA at the Super Regionals this weekend.

If they advance, they will advance to the College World Series.

Survey: San Antonio Zoo among the best in the nation

San Antonio has one of the best zoos in U.S. A survey conducted by Newsweek found that the Alamo City’s zoo is ranked number two in the nation.

It moved up from third place last year in the 2025 Newsweek Readers’ Choice Awards.

In recent years, the San Antonio Zoo has been named Best-in-Texas five times by three different organizations and Top 10 in the United States four times by various publications.

Zoo officials said bigger and better things are still to come with the openings of Congo Falls and The Ralston later this year.

The Texas Newsroom's and Houston Public Media's Andrew Schneider Blaise Gainey contributed to this report.