SA colleges to boost dual credit programs; Report examines fallout of TX voting law; Travelers abroad urged to get measles vaccine

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: You may see a slight chance of showers in the morning, otherwise it will gradually clear for a high near 93. Heat index values could reach as high as 103.

Report: Voting laws make Texans less likely to vote

Texas enacted Senate Bill 1 in 2021, which made casting a ballot by mail more difficult and ended practices such as 24-hour and drive-thru voting.

The new report from the Brennan Center shows that voters whose applications and ballots were rejected in the primary were considerably less likely to vote in the 2022 general election and the 2024 primary.

Those who did vote often shifted from mail to in-person voting, which can impose time and travel costs on them.

SB1 aimed to reduce alleged widespread voter fraud — which has been found to be nonexistent.

Area colleges team up to boost dual credit

Alamo Colleges will invest more than $1 million to allow for 100 high school teachers to receive graduate level training from St. Mary's University to teach dual credit courses.

The new partnership also gives more local high school students the chance to earn college credits before they graduate.

Teachers from Northside, North East, and East Central ISDs who need graduate hours in subjects such as English, history or political science to be eligible to teach dual credit will be among the first to be initially supported.

Research shows that dual credit programs help improve high school graduation rates and increase college enrollment.

TX loses funds to improve digital equity

The Trump administration has backed out of providing billions of dollars for states to improve broadband Internet usage.

Texas was one of several states the administration canceled contracts with, losing the state nearly $56 million that would have gone towards assisting people who didn’t have broadband with help getting online.

"This money not existing means that a veteran won’t be able to talk to his doctor online, it means a grandma will get scammed," said Angela Siefer, CEO of the National Digital Inclusion Alliance.

Several states are considering legal action over the cancellation.

International travelers urged to get measles vaccine

The CDC has stepped up its advice to international travelers: make sure you are fully vaccinated against the measles before traveling abroad.

The warning comes as travel-related outbreaks are being reported across North America.

At least 1,088 measles infections have been reported in the U.S. so far this year, most connected to local outbreaks — Texas accounts for 742 of those cases.

But the CDC has also gotten 62 reports of air travelers contagious with measles while flying this year.

Bioscience-Medicine CDC urges international travelers to get measles vaccinations Each unvaccinated person on a plane with an infected traveler is at high risk for contracting the airborne virus and passing it to others, so the CDC wants travelers to confirm they’ve had both doses of the measles vaccine at least two weeks before they travel.

Lawmakers call for new Army command to be housed in SA

Three San Antonio area Democratic congressmen want the Army's new Western Hemisphere Command headquarters located at Joint Base San Antonio.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has directed the Army to consolidate three units to a new Western Hemisphere Command.

They include Army North and Army South — both based in San Antonio — and U.S. Army Forces Command based in Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

Congressmen Joaquin Castro, Greg Casar and Henry Cuellar said in a letter to Hegseth that moving operations out of San Antonio would be devastating to the Alamo City and to military readiness.

Another SA private Catholic school closes its doors

Atonement Catholic Academy, a Pre-K-12 private school founded in 1994, wrote in a statement it will close this academic school year amid declining enrollment over the last decade and the rising costs of education.

The schools said recently passed school choice legislation will not provide immediate solutions to sustain operations.

The space that housed Atonement will now be leased for use by the non-Catholic charter school, Valor Education.

San Antonio's St. Paul Catholic School closed last month, also citing financial issues and declining enrollment.