TPR's founder dies at 84; San Antonio Philharmonic gets 300K county grant; Cost of cascarones to remain stable

TPR founder, radio pioneer dies at 84

Joe Gwathmey, the founder of Texas Public Radio, died Wednesday from natural causes.

Gwathmey began his radio career in 1958. He managed KUT in Austin and later joined a group of station managers that evolved into the founding board of directors of National Public Radio.

Gwathmey came to San Antonio in the 1980s to bring NPR to the last large market in the country that did not have an NPR affiliate.

He retired as head of TPR in 2006. Funeral arrangements are pending.

Department of Education cuts could impact special education law

The U.S. Department of Education announced it will be laying off half of its staff.

This means there will be less oversight ensuring Texas — which has a history of inadequate special education services — comply with special education law in school districts.

The DOE's Office of Civil Rights has nearly 1,200 open investigations into complaints of discrimination at Texas schools and colleges.

Over half of the Office of Civil Rights’ regional offices will be closed, including the one in Dallas responsible for all of Texas.

SA Philharmonic to receive 300k county grant

Bexar County commissioners this week approved $300,000 to help fund future performances by the San Antonio Philharmonic.

Roberto Treviño, executive director of the philharmonic, told commissioners work continues to make their new home at the historic Scottish Rite Hall more accessible for everyone.

Treviño says 99% of the members of the philharmonic also teach music to youths in the community, and they have offered 2,000 free tickets to the military community and their families.

Cascarón prices unlikely to rise this year

Despite soaring egg prices, Texas shoppers will not have to worry about paying more for cascarones this Easter and Fiesta.

Retailers who make the confetti-filled eggshells buy the eggs used to make them months in advance, avoiding the impact of price hikes in fresh eggs.

This means the price of the confetti-filled eggshells will likely stay the same this year.

San Antonio home sales slow in February

The San Antonio Board of Realtors reports an 8% year-over-year decrease in home sales in San Antonio. More than 2,400 homes were sold during the period.

The median home price dipped two percent to nearly $290,000, while the average price increased by two percent.

Overall, inventory is up, and the pace of sales has slowed — averaging 83 days on the market.

Somerset will get brighter this year

Bexar County Commissioners have approved a $195,000 grant to install 50 solar powered streetlights in Somerset, a town with a population of less than 2,000.

Somerset officials said the project aligns with a mission to support improvements that add to the quality of life for low-to-moderate income residents.

A winning bid for the installation of the lights may be announced before the end of summer.

Extermination camp uncovered near the Texas-Mexico border

Searching mothers from the group Colectivo Amor por los Desaparecidos found human remains and personal items at a camp uncovered in the Mexican border city of Reynosa, across the Rio Grande from McAllen.

The collective’s president reported that searchers identified at least 14 areas containing charred human remains with signs of extreme heat exposure.

This discovery further exposes the ongoing crisis of mass disappearances amid cartel violence.

The Texas Newsroom's Lucio Vasquez contributed to this report