San Antonio Board of Realtors reports home sales slowed in February

Texas Public Radio | By Jerry Clayton
Published March 12, 2025 at 1:40 PM CDT
A home that just sold in far west Bexar County
Brian Kirkpatrick
/
TPR
A home that just sold in far west Bexar County

The San Antonio Board of Realtors released its MLS report from the month of February this week, which showed a slowdown in home sales.

The report showed an 8% year over year decrease in home sales in San Antonio.

More than 2,400 homes were sold during the period.

The median home price dipped 2% to nearly $290,000, while the average price increased by 2%.

Overall inventory was up, and the pace of sales slowed, averaging 83 days on the market.

Homes sold during February averaged 93% of their listing price.

Statewide, home sales in February 2025 decreased 4.7%. The statewide median price also dropped by 1.5%.

