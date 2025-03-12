San Antonio Board of Realtors reports home sales slowed in February

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The San Antonio Board of Realtors released its MLS report from the month of February this week, which showed a slowdown in home sales.

The report showed an 8% year over year decrease in home sales in San Antonio.

More than 2,400 homes were sold during the period.

The median home price dipped 2% to nearly $290,000, while the average price increased by 2%.

Overall inventory was up, and the pace of sales slowed, averaging 83 days on the market.

Homes sold during February averaged 93% of their listing price.

Statewide, home sales in February 2025 decreased 4.7%. The statewide median price also dropped by 1.5%.