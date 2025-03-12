Bexar County commissioners approve funds for San Antonio Philharmonic

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Bexar County commissioners this week approved $300,000 to help fund future performances by the San Antonio Philharmonic.

The Philharmonic said that it will perform three of five concerts in the 'Bach: Reverberations & Reflections' series at Our Lady of the Lake University and the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Little Flower.

The San Antonio Chamber Choir and Children's Chorus of San Antonio will join the performances at 7:30 p.m. on April 11 at the Little Flower Basilica and at 7:30 p.m. on April 12 at OLLU's Sacred Heart Chapel. Another performance is scheduled at 2:30 p.m. on April 13 at Sacred Heart Chapel.

Roberto Treviño, the executive director of the San Antonio Philharmonic, thanked commissioners for their funding support.

He also told commissioners work continues on their relatively new home, the historic Scottish Rite Hall at 308 Avenue E.

He stressed the building is up to code, but they want to make it even more accessible for everyone.

"Historic structures do require very special care and attention, and because of that, we are taking a very, very, very methodical process in which we improve the architecture [and] modernize the systems so that they are accessible," he said.

Treviño said 99% of the members of the Philharmonic also teach music to youths in the community, and they have offered 2,000 free tickets to the military community and their families.

Learn more about the San Antonio Philharmonic's upcoming performances here.