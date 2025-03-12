Bexar County OKs barriers to stop vehicular attacks; TX House committee discusses school vouchers; YOSA takes on ABBA

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: The day will start cloudy, then gradually clear for a high near 89 today. Winds could gust as high as 20 miles an hour.

Another strong wind event is expected to bring extreme fire weather conditions to parts of the Hill Country and Edwards Plateau today. In addition to a Red Flag Warning being in effect for western and central counties, a Wind Advisory covers western counties with gusts to 45 mph. pic.twitter.com/Bzn5resmDQ — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) March 12, 2025

Veteran journalist talks tractor-trailer smuggling trial

A federal trial is underway in San Antonio for two people accused of being involved in the human smuggling deaths of 53 immigrants in June 2022.

Felipe Orduña-Torres and Armando Gonzales-Ortega are charged with conspiracy to transport illegal migrants resulting in death.

Elliot Wood, a journalist covering the trial for Texas Monthly in collaboration with the Food & Environmental Reporting Network, spoke about sitting though testimony.

"(I'm) getting a much more clear picture of just how complicated and how vast the human smuggling apparatus is on the Southern border," he said.

The trial is expected to last about four weeks.

Bexar County addresses vehicular attacks

Bexar County commissioners have approved the purchase of heavy-duty steel barriers to protect crowds during large public gatherings.

Michael Morlan, deputy chief of the Bexar County Office of Emergency Management, told commissioners vehicle attacks on large crowds have become more common.

The barriers — which can stop a vehicle traveling 30 miles per hour within 14 feet — could arrive in time for Fiesta in April.

Texas House committee hears testimony on vouchers

The Texas House public education committee heard testimony Tuesday on the chamber's proposed voucher bill.

The bill would give families about 10,500 dollars to pay for private school expenses.

Rep. Diego Bernal of San Antonio, the committee’s Democratic vice chair, was skeptical the bill would give low-income families access to private schools

"You'll take state money from the kids who can afford to make up the rest, but you won't take the kid (when) the state money is not enough," he said.

Health experts urge vaccination against measles

Texas-based Children at Risk held a press conference Tuesday to discuss the measles outbreak in West Texas.

Health experts from the panhandle to the Rio Grande Valley all expressed the importance of vaccinations in the wake of the West Texas measles outbreak.

"Misinformation and disinformation campaigns have led to skepticism and outright opposition to vaccinating children, and it just doesn't have to be that way," said Terri Burke, the executive director at the Immunization Partnership.

The state reported 25 new cases this week and 29 hospitalizations connected to the outbreak.

SA revamps 311 mobile app

The app allows users to submit service requests for concerns that need attention around San Antonio.

Users can identify their location through their mobile phone, attach a photo, and track requests through a profile.

Improvements include a redesigned home screen, enhanced category search, and a detailed report with a better view of service requests.

YOSA brings ABBA to the Tobin

Youth Orchestras of San Antonio (YOSA) continues its annual Classic Albums Live series, which recreates the music of popular bands using local musicians backed by the youth orchestra

The series has covered everyone, from The Beatles to Radiohead to Selena. This year's program will feature the greatest hits of iconic Swedish rock band, ABBA.

The show starts Saturday at 8 p.m. at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts.