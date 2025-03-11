Bexar County approves use of barriers to protect San Antonio area crowds from vehicular attacks

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Bexar County commissioners on Tuesday approved the purchase of eight heavy-duty barriers to prevent vehicles from driving through crowds.

Michael Morlan, the deputy chief of the Bexar County Office of Emergency Management, told commissioners vehicle attacks on large crowds have become more common.

"In light of recent vehicular attacks through crowded areas, such as festivals, much like you saw in New Orleans over the New Year's, these barriers help prevent vehicles from going into those crowded areas," he said.

New Orleans police reported a man intentionally drove his pickup truck into Bourbon Street on New Year's Day of this year, fatally injuring 14 people before he died in a shootout with police.

The mobile vehicle barriers will come with a drop-deck trailer at a cost of more than $103,000 and are made and sold by California-based Meridian Rapid Defense Group.

"Each one of them weighs about 700 pounds," Morlan explained to commissioners.

The company reports unbolted barriers can stop a vehicle traveling 30 miles per hour within 14 feet and are rated to withstand armor-piercing NATO ammunition up to .50 caliber ballistic rounds.

County officials report the barriers will arrive likely in time for Fiesta — San Antonio's biggest celebration of the year in April. San Antonio's Fiesta Commission reports the citywide celebrations attract 2.5 million visitors in a typical year and pump $340 million annually into the San Antonio economy.

It includes three major parades, and large outdoor events such as St. Mary's Oyster Bake, Night in Old San Antonio, and Taste of New Orleans.

Many venues that host Fiesta-related events, such as Market Square, have already become harder potential targets by vehicular attacks in recent years with in-ground concrete posts or fencing.

San Antonio police also have a heavy presence at all major Fiesta events.