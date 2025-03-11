City of San Antonio unveils refurbished 311 mobile app

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The City of San Antonio has revamped its 3-1-1 SA mobile app.

The app allows users to interact with the city by submitting service requests for concerns that need attention.

Users can identify their location through their mobile phone, attach a photo, and track requests through a profile.

Improvements include a redesigned home screen, enhanced category search, and a detailed report with a better view of service requests.

Redesigned Home Screen: The redesigned home screen helps users quickly find and navigate city services and offers the ability to reach the 311 call center directly for additional assistance.

Enhanced Category Search: The new design makes reporting issues faster with the updated category layout and includes a search for request types. Simply choose the category needed with no time wasted.

Detailed Report View: The detailed report view better documents the information on service requests, making tracking and managing reports easier and more insightful. The service request definition provides a richer, more informative view of submitted reports.

Community Section with Monthly Leaderboard: The community leaderboard still includes the historical leader but now also shows the monthly leader, challenging users to make an impact.

The community leaderboard still includes the historical leader but now also shows the monthly leader, challenging users to make an impact. Official Branding: The refreshed brand delivers a polished and unified experience that reflects 311’s commitment to serving individuals and the community.

“On this 3-11 Day, we urge residents to download the 311SA app,” said Paula Stallcup, director of 311 customer services, as quoted in a city statement. “It is the most convenient way to report issues, improve your neighborhood and engage with your City government.”

Visit SA.gov/311SA to download the app.