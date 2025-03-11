© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KPAC Blog
The KPAC Blog features classical music news, reviews, and analysis from South Texas and around the world.

Youth Orchestras of San Antonio returns with new takes on old classics

Texas Public Radio | By Jack Morgan
Published March 11, 2025 at 1:00 PM CDT
1 of 6  — YOSA.jpg
Courtesy photo / YOSA
2 of 6  — YOSA 2.jpg
Courtesy photo / YOSA
Chapel Korrot
3 of 6  — YOSA Chapel Korrot.jpg
Chapel Korrot
Courtesy photo / YOSA
De'Von O'Neal
4 of 6  — YOSA De'Von O'Neal.jpg
De'Von O'Neal
Courtesy photo / YOSA
Mary Morrow
5 of 6  — YOSA Mary Morrow.jpg
Mary Morrow
Courtesy photo / YOSA
Bobby Tschoepe
6 of 6  — YOSA Bobby Tschoepe.jpg
Bobby Tschoepe
Courtesy photo / YOSA

Sign up for TPR Today, Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Youth Orchestras of San Antonio (YOSA) returns this year with Classic Albums Live, its annual tradition of recreating the sound of popular bands using local musicians backed by the young musicians.

Artistic Director Troy Peters explained: “This is part of a 10 year-old tradition now at YOSA, where we play music by great rock, pop, R&B artists. And so we've done everything from The Beatles to Radiohead to the Eagles and Selena. And now this year, we're doing Dancing Queen, a program of the greatest hits of Abba.”

He added: “Abba was originally kind of a Swedish rock band, and so there's a lot of electric guitar and bass and drums and a lot of great energy. And then you combine that with a full orchestra playing all those strings and horn lines.”

“These tunes are just memorable as all get-out," Peters said. "I think there's people who grew up with these songs and love them in the first place, and then, yeah, I think there are people who've fallen in love with them because of Mamma Mia, the Broadway musical.”

Of course, they had to find singers to pull off Abba’s greatest hits.

“We've got four amazing singers," Peters explained. "We went out and cast four San Antonio singers [pictured in the gallery above] to sing all of these vocal harmonies, and they've been working and learning the harmonies and doing a little bit of choreography, and it's going to be a really great show.”

It’s a one-night-only performance, this Saturday at the Tobin.

Find ticket information at YOSA.org.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
Arts & Culture Music exhibit YOSATPRTop StoriesClassical
Jack Morgan
Jack Morgan can be reached at jack@tpr.org and on Twitter at @JackMorganii
See stories by Jack Morgan
Related Content