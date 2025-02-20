TEA replaces South San ISD board; SA on target to meet 2025 budget goals; Texas Senate passes bail reform package

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: It's going to be another cold day in San Antonio, a sunny high near 41 with even colder wind chills. A low near 29 tonight, with a chance of patchy drizzle or freezing rain beginning tomorrow.

State appoints new board in takeover of South San ISD

The Texas Education Agency announced Wednesday it has taken over management of South San Antonio ISD following years of governance issues and lesser state interventions.

The state agency completely took away decision-making powers from South San's elected board and placed control in the hands of an appointed board of managers.

Former Somerset ISD superintendent Saul Hinojosa was named South San's new superintendent. Five of the seven appointed board members are alums of South San, but only two of them live in the district.

SAFD presents first quarter statistics

The San Antonio Fire Department responded to nearly 49,000 medical and 13,200 non-medical calls between October and December of last year — slightly more calls compared to the same time in the two previous years.

SAFD's Fire Chief Valerie Frausto briefed the city council's Public Safety Committee this week.

“Medical incidents continue to increase year to year, with non-medical incidents remaining relatively stable," she said.

SAFD response times for calls are right around where they were in the 2023 and 2024 fiscal years between October and December — between 8 and 9 minutes.

San Antonio inches closer to 2025 budget goals

San Antonio City Council was briefed on 2025 budget revenue and expense projections following the first quarter of the fiscal year.

Spending, so far, was below budget by about $4.1 million. Revenue was also higher than expected in the first quarter by nearly $5 million.

Those figures are likely to change as more data comes in throughout the year. Another budget report on this year’s progress will be presented in May.

Texas Senate passes bail reform bills

The Texas Senate passed three bills on Wednesday aimed at tightening the bail system in Texas — a top priority for both Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov Dan Patrick.

The package of bills and proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution would create stricter regulations on bail, including denying bail for undocumented immigrants previously charged with a felony.

The legislation now moves to the Texas House.

SA high school presents sensory friendly performance of 'Chicago'

A local high school theater troupe is featuring Chicago: Teen Edition this weekend — a content-appropriate production of the famous Broadway musical.

Claudia Casso is the theater director of Edgewood Fine Arts Academy Acting Company.

"It's our first time offering a sensory friendly, and also having an ASL interpreter," she said. "We're really excited to create this inclusive space where more people can enjoy the magic of live theater."

Performances for Chicago: Teen Edition begin today at the Edgewood theater of Performing Arts. The ASL and sensory friendly performance is Saturday at 2 p.m.