San Antonio braces for another round of bitterly cold weather this week

The National Weather Service warned San Antonians and Hill Country residents to prepare for the bitterly cold days ahead. A cold front will settle in by Tuesday night and not release its frigid grip on the region until Sunday.

But the coldest time frames for the San Antonio area will be from midnight Tuesday until noon on Wednesday, which is now covered by a Cold Weather Advisory and then again, from midnight Wednesday until noon on Thursday, which is now covered by an Extreme Cold Warning.

The Cold Weather Advisory was issued by the weather service because of wind chills as low as 9 degrees for the I-35 corridor, including San Antonio. Under the Extreme Cold Warning, dangerously cold wind chills as low as 7 degrees are possible.

After a warm start in the lower 70s on Tuesday, conditions will rapidly decline with the arrival of the front.

Daytime highs from Wednesday through Friday in San Antonio will remain in the 40s for the most part. The high on Friday may not reach 40. Early morning lows will be around freezing for San Antonio Wednesday through Sunday, with the exception of Thursday. Mid 20s are expected at sunrise that day.

Wind gusts of 20 to 30 miles per hour are possible Tuesday through Thursday.

Forecasters said residents need to dress in layers, including a hat, face mask and gloves if they must be outside. Protect pets, plants, and pipes too.

The precipitation chances for the weekend have faded to 20% or 30% and do not appear likely to come at a time when temperatures are at freezing or below. So, a wintry mix is not likely.

Warming centers

Two organizations reported on Tuesday that they would open emergency warming shelters starting on Tuesday night.

Corazon San Antonio, an organization that shelters houseless San Antonians, will provide shelter and extended hours at Grace Lutheran Church located at 504 Avenue E.

Communities Under the Bridge will also provide emergency shelter through Friday.

Both organizations also need volunteers to help care for people sheltering at their facilities.

View a map of available shelters here.

Driver safety

When cold weather strikes, AAA Texas always asks drivers to check and maintain their tires, which are critical to maintain traction on wet and slippery roads. That includes tire pressure, which is depleted by cold temperatures.

Andrew West with Tech One Automotive in Austin explained that temperature swings during the day can cause car batteries to wear out and could leave a driver stranded. "The easiest way to prevent that would be if you have the ability to park inside of a garage where it's a little bit warmer," he explained.

But if that's not possible, West recommends drivers give themselves some extra time in the morning, just in case they need a jumpstart.

AAA Texas also advised drivers to never warm a vehicle in an enclosed area like a garage.

Drivers should reduce speed and leave plenty of room to stop. They should allow at least three times more space than usual between their car and the car in front.

In case of emergency, Texans can call the state’s roadside assistance number, located on the back of their driver's license.

Disability safety

The cold weather can be especially brutal for people with disabilities.

Experts advise them to create winter weather checklist to ensure they have enough warm clothes. They should wear multiple layers of clothes and keep blankets handy to wrap around the body. A jacket, hat, scarf, boots, and gloves or mittens will help people stay warm. People with low to no vision are encouraged to use gloves with thin materials to better navigate surfaces.

Power wheelchair users need to have an alternative power source and/or have a light-weight wheelchair in the event the power goes out. They should reach out to their utility company to inquire about becoming listed as a life-sustaining equipment customer. Power wheelchair users should make sure their chairs are charged and ready to use in rough terrain. Kitty litter can be used for traction.

People with disabilities should ensure that they have enough shelf-stable, non-refrigerated food items to last at least three days. Each person in the household should have at least one gallon of drinking water available for each day.

The checklist should also include a stockpile of seven days' worth of both prescription and over-the counter medication, along with a fully supplied first aid kit, and backup batteries for hearing aids, power wheelchairs, radios, and flashlights.

People who rely on service animals can protect their animals’ paws by avoiding salted surfaces and protecting paws with protective boots. If the animals are on medication, owners should ensure they have any necessary medications for at least a week. They should also ensure they have enough pet food for a week. Owners should also keep a shovel and salt or sand available to clear walkways for themselves and their pets.

Pet safety

San Antonio's Animal Care Services (ACS) wants to ensure that as people stay warm, they keep their pets warm too.

That starts with a proper shelter, which ACS defines to be three walls, a raised floor and a roof. Pets must always have access to food and water throughout the days and nights.

Tethering dogs with a chain is illegal under the Safe Outdoor Dogs Act. ACS officers will patrol for violations. Residents are advised to report animal negligence by dialing 311, the City’s customer service. To report violations online, visit saacs.info/311.

Heater safety

Some residents will use space heaters to stay warm. The Electrical Safety Foundation (ESF) recently reported that more than 65,000 house fires in the United States are due to heating equipment.

The ESF recommends residents inspect their heaters for any broken parts or loose plugs. Heaters must be placed at least three feet away from clothing, rugs, and anything that can burn.

Owners should plug heaters into a wall outlet, not an extension cord. Before leaving a room or going to sleep, turn off the heater.

The ESF also recommends checking smoke detectors.

The Texas Newsroom’s Blaise Gainey and KUT's Maya Fawaz contributed to this report.