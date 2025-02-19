Risks of frostbite and hypothermia are rare for San Antonio but are real dangers in days ahead

Sign up for TPR Today, Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Freezing and below freezing air temperatures and low wind chills increase the likelihood of two conditions uncommon to the normally balmy Alamo City — frostbite and hypothermia.

The National Weather Service (NWS) offered some insight into these dangerous conditions, and TPR quoted it below in a FAQ:

Does wind chill only apply to people and animals?

Yes, wind chill applies only to people and animals. "The only effect wind chill has on inanimate objects, such as car radiators and water pipes," the NWS explained, "is to cool the object more quickly to the current air temperature. The inanimate object will not cool below the actual air temperature. For example, if the temperature outside is -5°F and the wind chill temperature is -31°F, then your car's radiator will not drop lower than -5°F."

Is frostbite possible when the temperature is above freezing but the wind chill is below freezing?

"The air temperature has to be below freezing for frostbite to develop on exposed skin," the NWS explained, "Wind chill cannot bring the temperature to below freezing for humans and animals when the thermometer says it is above freezing, so you will not get frostbite; however, you might get hypothermia from exposure to cold. In summary, you can only get frostbite if the actual air temperature, not the wind chill temperature, near your skin is below freezing."

What is frostbite?

"Frostbite occurs when your body tissue freezes," the NWS explained. "The most susceptible parts of the body are fingers, toes, ear lobes, and the tip of the nose. Symptoms include a loss of feeling in the extremity and a white or pale appearance. Get medical attention immediately for frostbite. The area should be slowly rewarmed using warm, not hot, water."

What is hypothermia?

"Hypothermia occurs when your body temperature falls below 95°F," the NWS explained. "Determine your temperature with a thermometer.

Warning signs include uncontrollable shivering, memory loss, disorientation, incoherence, slurred speech, drowsiness and exhaustion.

"Get medical attention immediately. If you can't get help quickly, begin warming the body slowly. Warm the body core first, not the extremities. Warming extremities first drives the cold blood to the heart and can cause the body temperature to drop further — which may lead to heart failure.

"If you are helping someone with hypothermia, get the person into dry clothing and wrap them in a warm blanket. Be sure to cover their head and neck. Do not give the person alcohol, drugs, coffee, or any hot beverage or food. Warm broth and food is better.

"About 20% of cold related deaths occur in the home. Young children under the age of two and those over 65 are most susceptible to hypothermia.

"Hypothermia can set in over a period of time. Keep the thermostat above 69°F, wear warm clothing, eat food for warmth, and drink plenty of water or fluids other than alcohol and caffeine to stay hydrated. Avoid alcohol because it will lower your body temperature."