Hundreds gather in SA to protest ICE; Expert weighs in on Gina Ortiz Jones' mayoral win; Council OKs Amazon drone deliveries

Expert weighs in on Gina Ortiz Jones' win

Former Air Force Undersecretary Gina Ortiz Jones was elected Mayor of San Antonio in Saturday's runoff election.

Jon Taylor, a political science professor at the University of Texas at San Antonio, said Jones’ clear victory — as well as the more progressive bent of the city council — sends a message about San Antonio’s politics.

"Some will probably say that San Antonio is moving as far left as Austin," he said. "We're not quite there yet, but I think it does say something about at least the mood of the city."

Taylor said the results of this election were a rejection of Gov. Greg Abbott’s bid to influence San Antonio politics.

Hundreds of San Antonians protest ICE

Over 200 people crowded the front steps at city hall on Sunday to protest against actions being taken by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The protest comes in the wake of high-profile ICE arrests of immigrants in San Antonio and across the country.

The Trump administration deployed National Guard troops in Los Angeles this past weekend after protestors clashed with law enforcement.

Council OKs Amazon drone deliveries

The City of San Antonio has cleared the way for Amazon to operate delivery drones out of a local warehouse facility.

Amazon plans to initially operate 10 delivery drones out of their east side facility. The 83-pound drones are built by Amazon and can carry packages up to five pounds.

Amazon will have to complete an impact study mandated by the Federal Aviation before approval of the flights.

San Antonio City Council approved the rezoning request 8-2 during a zoning session.

Immigration advocates react to end of Texas Dream Act

A judge struck down last week the 2001 Texas Dream Act, which allowed certain students without legal status to pay in-state tuition rates.

Immigration advocates say ending this policy in Texas will hurt the state’s economy.

Texas has the second highest number of students without legal status enrolled in higher education in the country. They pay tens of millions of dollars to attend college.

Linda Corchado, senior director of immigration for the nonprofit Children at Risk, said Texas is projected to lose $461 million annually.

New discoveries made about 1813 Battle of Medina

A new documentary shares new evidence about one of the bloodiest battles in Texas history, the Battle of Medina.

The film by podcaster Brandon Seale reveals new evidence found at a site in Atascosa County.

Until recently, little was known about the battle, including its exact location, which now has been found to have occurred at several different sites.

Some of the new evidence has been added to an exhibit at San Antonio's Witte Museum about the Battle of Medina. Seale’s full documentary about the new finds is expected to be released later this year.

Historic UTSA baseball run ends in Los Angeles

A historic run for the University of Texas at San Antonio baseball team has come to an end.

The Roadrunners lost two straight games over the weekend to No. 15 UCLA during the best-of-three super regional. The winner would have advanced to the College World Series.

This was UTSA's first super regional appearance.

The team won its first-ever NCAA regional championship against the No. 2 Texas Longhorns earlier this month.

