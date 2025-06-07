City of San Antonio clears the way for Amazon drone delivery

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

San Antonio area residents could be receiving Amazon packages from drones in the near future. The City Council in an 8-2 vote has approved a measure that would allow for a zoning change, clearing the way for Amazon to operate the 83-pound drones from its East Side warehouse.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg voted against the measure. He said only addressing the issue in a zoning meeting “didn’t make a lot of sense,” and urged a continuance and further discussion before the vote.

Councilwoman Teri Castillo also voted against the measure, saying she worries the service could eventually result in a loss of local Amazon jobs.

District 2 Councilman Jalen Mckee-Rodruguez was in favor of the zoning change.

“The service would be able to provide prescription delivery services, and this is an aging community where this is going to be residing and it's in a medical care desert, and this will help address that gap in a very meaningful way,” he said.

Amazon plans to renovate a portion of its 3.6 million square foot facility at 6806 Cal Turner Drive. The company says it has no plans to lay off any San Antonio employees.

Amazon will have to complete an FAA mandated impact study before approval of the drone flights. The drones are built by Amazon and can carry packages up to 5 pounds. Amazon’s drone service is already operating in College Station and in the Phoenix metro area.