Texas Education Agency replaces superintendent, elected board at South San Antonio ISD

The Texas Education Agency has replaced the elected school board for the South San Antonio Independent School District and named a new superintendent to lead the district.

The state intervention followed years of investigations into governance issues, including infighting and gridlock on the board, and some board members interfering with the duties of the superintendent.

“For far too long, the best interests of students and teachers in South San Antonio ISD were cast aside by many of the very adults elected to serve them, who instead worked in favor of their own self interests,” Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath said in a statement on Wednesday.

The TEA appointed Saul Hinojosa as South San’s new superintendent. Hinojosa was the superintendent of Somerset ISD for 15 years before he retired in 2023.

“As a longtime San Antonio-area educator and school leader, Dr. Hinojosa’s vision and track record of success will help the district become a beacon of community excellence,” Morath said in the statement.

He added: “I also would like to thank outgoing superintendent, Henry Yzaguirre, for his efforts to stabilize the district and recalibrate the district’s focus on student academic outcomes. He is not the reason behind today’s actions, and I wish him well moving forward.”

The seven members chosen by the state to govern the district as a board of managers to govern the district were selected out of a pool of 57 applicants.

According to the TEA, two members of the board of managers live in South San, and five members graduated from the district. Elected school board members are required to live in the district they serve.

The seven members of the state-appointed board of managers are Raymond Tijerina, Karla Gomez Sanchez, Darrell Balderama, Adrian Guerra, Kelly Murguia, Aurelina Prado, and Jesus Rendon III.